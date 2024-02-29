Veeam Data Cloud launches all-in-one storage, cloud backup and ransomware recovery for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 – which currently protects over 18 million users

DUBAI, UAE : Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the new Veeam Data Cloud, which is built on Microsoft Azure and delivers the confidence and reliability of the industry’s leading platform with the ease and accessibility of a cloud service. Today, Veeam Data Cloud provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, enabling radical resilience and leveraging powerful data protection and security technology within a simple, seamless user experience.

“According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2024, 88% of enterprises were either very likely or almost certain to use a Backup as-a-Service (BaaS) or Disaster Recovery as-a-Service (DRaaS) for at least some of their production servers,” said Anand Eswaran CEO at Veeam. “As the #1 global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery and the leader in backup for Microsoft 365, we're bringing those trusted capabilities - for Microsoft 365 and for Microsoft Azure - and delivering them as-a-service. These new as-a-service offerings, which are offered through the Veeam Data Platform, give companies the option of simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations with all the cyber resiliency and reliability of Veeam technology.”

The cloud native design of the Veeam Data Cloud and the compatible data platform of Microsoft Azure, provides the best protection for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure data, instantly ready out-of-the-box with policy-driven simplicity. The architecture is built on Zero Trust principles and leverages Azure Blob Storage isolated from production environments, is continuously versioned and maintained, and keeps backups safe, secure, and ready for fast recovery. This all-in-one service includes backup software, infrastructure, and storage, which keeps costs low and predictable while simplifying management.

“Veeam has always been a leader when it comes to building great technology,” said John Annand, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. “IT professionals with years of experience and training have found Veeam products easy to configure for their on-premises environments. Veeam Data Cloud alleviates the need to find sought-after experienced professionals to get full value out of it, enabling those experienced professionals to delegate and focus on other tasks. Veeam Data Cloud delivers the cyber resiliency and data protection wherever business needs dictate a workload should be put, rather than forcing all workloads to conform to one single safe haven.”

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365

As the leader in backup for Microsoft 365 - with over 18 million users protected – Veeam has based the new Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 on its trusted and reliable solution, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365. Now delivered as- a-service, the new offering provides enterprises confidence in the feature-rich, modern, and simple cloud hosted offering. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 is a backup service providing comprehensive data protection and data recovery for Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Teams, giving enterprises complete control of their Microsoft 365 environment. Key highlights include:

Trusted, industry-leading technology: The most comprehensive data protection solution with over a decade of continuous innovation, built to scale

Modern, secure and intuitive: Easily create backup jobs, complete restores, and gain Microsoft 365 insights from within a modern web UI

Everything included: Software, backup infrastructure and unlimited storage bundled together with ongoing maintenance covered by experts

"Sun Chemical is a truly global business: each day employees located across the world rely on Microsoft 365 apps to exchange critical data,” said Stuart Hudson, Global IT Infrastructure Senior Manager, Strategic Infrastructure Programs – AP at Sun Chemical, “Veeam Data Cloud protects this essential part of our environment, helping our employees work more productively and giving us an extra layer of cyber resilience. It also frees us from purchasing and managing our own infrastructure for backups, translating into significant cost savings."

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Veeam’s first SaaS offering for Azure backup, Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure, is a fully hosted and pre-configured backup service that delivers proven, reliable backup and recovery that controls cloud costs and optimizes business continuity. Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Azure is a backup service providing comprehensive data protection and data recovery for Azure VMs, Azure SQL, and Azure Files. Key highlights include:

Quick ROI: Speed time to value by removing blockers like implementation, patching, and remediating misconfigurations

Enterprise Readiness: Leverage backup, security and FinOps best practices in a service built on Azure’s Well-Architected Framework

Confident Recoverability: Comprehensive, native protection with the most customizable RPOs and RTOs

Availability

The New Veeam Data Cloud is now available. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Registration is now open for the 10th annual VeeamON event, taking place June 3 – 5, 2024 at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Register now for a limited-time 10-year anniversary rate: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon.

Veeam is participating at LEAP 2024 in Saudi Arabia, taking place March 4-7, 2024. Trade show attendees visiting the company booth #H1A-F50 will get the opportunity to discuss the new Veeam Data Cloud offering in addition to the vendor’s other innovative data protection and ransomware recovery technologies.

