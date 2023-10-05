DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced two new offerings which combine the confidence and reliability of Veeam’s backup and restore capabilities with the ease-of-use of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS). Cirrus by Veeam, which is available today for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure customers, provides a simple, flexible, reliable and powerful BaaS offering. It gives companies the option of simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations with all the resiliency of Veeam technology.

Veeam will launch a new, enhanced version of the BaaS offering in Q1 2024, available through Veeam service providers, the Microsoft Azure marketplace, and Veeam’s online store.

"450,000 customers trust Veeam to protect their business and keep it running, which has led us to become the #1 global provider of data protection and ransomware recovery," said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. "We're now giving customers those trusted capabilities - for Microsoft 365 and for Microsoft Azure - delivered as a service. Through this new BaaS offering, customers have increased flexibility in how they wish to use Veeam to protect their business, whether in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid model."

Cirrus by Veeam was acquired from CT4 who developed the cloud-native service utilizing Veeam’s industry-leading data backup and ransomware recovery platform. Customers can now choose from several options in how they wish to utilize Veeam and manage their Microsoft 365 and Azure data:

New Cirrus by Veeam: Delivers a simple, seamless SaaS experience, without having to manage the infrastructure or storage.

Delivers a simple, seamless SaaS experience, without having to manage the infrastructure or storage. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure: Deploy Veeam’s existing software solutions for Microsoft 365 and Azure data protection and manage the infrastructure.

Deploy Veeam’s existing software solutions for Microsoft 365 and Azure data protection and manage the infrastructure. A backup service from a Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner: Built on top of the Veeam platform, with value-added services unique to the provider’s area of expertise.

Cirrus for Microsoft 365

Cirrus for Microsoft 365 builds on the industry's leading Microsoft 365 backup solution – Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 – and delivers it as a service. It simplifies a customer’s backup strategy with software, infrastructure, and unlimited storage in an all-in-one cloud service, allowing organizations to leverage powerful data protection and security technology with a simple, seamless user experience.

Trusted, reliable technology: Customizable backup, flexible recovery options and powerful search capabilities.

Customizable backup, flexible recovery options and powerful search capabilities. All-inclusive backup service: Simplifies Microsoft 365 backup by providing everything a customer needs, bundled together at one price.

Simplifies Microsoft 365 backup by providing everything a customer needs, bundled together at one price. Modern, secure and intuitive: Keeps business-critical data protected with built-in immutability; no software to download or infrastructure to maintain.

Cirrus Cloud Protect for Microsoft Azure

Data on Microsoft Azure is exposed to the same cyber threats and data loss as anywhere else, and it’s the owner’s responsibility to protect it. Cirrus Cloud Protect for Microsoft Azure is a fully hosted and pre-configured solution that delivers proven, resilient backup and recovery.

Quick ROI: Speed time to value by removing blockers like implementation, patching and remediating misconfigurations.

Enterprise-readiness: Leverage backup, security and FinOps best practices in a service built for Azure Well-Architected Framework.

Confident recoverability: Comprehensive, native protection with the most customizable RPOs and recovery to any location.

Availability

Cirrus by Veeam is available now via the Azure Marketplace and all existing Veeam and Cirrus distribution channels, and will soon be expanded to Veeam’s additional routes-to-market. The new, fully integrated Veeam BaaS offerings will be released in early 2024.

For more information on current offerings, visit https://cirrusbackup.com/ and https://www.veeam.com.

VeeamON Resiliency Summit

Free registration is now open for VeeamON Resiliency Summit: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon-resiliency-summit. The free online half-day event will help organizations prepare and plan for security incidents, as well as confront, contain and conquer ransomware by uniting IT, security and technology.

Supporting Quotes

“Cloud-based as-a-service delivery for data protection products has become the preferred method of utilizing them. IDC forecasts the data protection as-a-service market will grow at a 19.2% CAGR to a total of $21.4 billion by 2026. Veeam's new Baas offering for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure gives the company an immediate entry into this fast-growing market. It expands Veeam’s reach in the market and will ultimately give customers more options and flexibility in using Veeam’s portfolio of products.” - Phil Goodwin, research vice president at IDC

"The simple to use interface was one of the biggest reasons we chose Cirrus to back up our Microsoft 365 data, as well as the ease of set up. We love that Cirrus is powered by Veeam and comes in a SaaS format.” - Malcolm Plant, Group Cloud & Infrastructure Architect at Webjet Limited

