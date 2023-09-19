In a landmark collaboration, Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School and Swiss-Belresidences Hotel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering their ties and leveraging the hotel's wealth of expertise to offer unique training opportunities for college students in the fields of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel College of Hospitality, and Mr. Ali Lari, a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss-Belresidences Hotel, along with the hotel's General Manager, Mr. Babar Khanyari.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa expressed his enthusiasm about this pivotal agreement, emphasizing the exchange of diverse experiences that it will facilitate between the college and Swiss-Belresidences Hotel. He highlighted the significant benefits this partnership would bring to Vatel students by opening doors to various training experiences through a network of agreements with several prominent hotels and resorts across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Sheikh Khaled further underscored the importance of Swiss-Belresidences in the Bahraini tourism landscape, especially given its specialization in providing high-quality hotel apartments and top-tier services. He conveyed his best wishes for the hotel's management, foreseeing a successful collaboration ahead.

Mr. Ali Lari, a member of the Board of Directors at Swiss-Belresidences Hotel, lauded the signing of the agreement with Vatel Bahrain. He emphasized that the agreement would equip the college's students with exceptional expertise in the tourism, hotel, and hospitality sectors, effectively translating the academic programs offered by the college into practical, real-world skills.

Mr. Lari reiterated Swiss-Belresidences' commitment to offering outstanding experiences, training, and development opportunities to the college's students, aiming to prepare them for successful careers in the dynamic fields of tourism, hotel management, and hospitality.

He further elucidated, "Qualifying Vatel students through diverse and distinguished training and practical programs aligns with the overarching objectives of the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, marking a significant step forward in advancing the industry."

