Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business College has opened registration for the 2025-2026 academic year. Prospective students can now apply for the prestigious bachelor’s degree in international Hotel Management, delivered in partnership with Esteemed Vatel France.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply promptly, as seats are limited. Early applications also ensure a smoother enrolment process and securing your seat in the case of acceptance to the programme.

“Vatel Bahrain provides an exceptional educational journey, blending academic rigor with hands-on training to equip students with the practical expertise required to excel in the hospitality, tourism, and hotel industries. Moreover, all graduates are guaranteed promising employment opportunities within Bahrain and abroad upon completing their studies.” said Ms. Neda Jahromi, Acting Manager of Admissions and Marketing at the college.

Ms. Jahromi explained that the bachelor’s degree in international Hotel Management offered by the college places significant emphasis on practical training, with students following a bi-weekly schedule that alternates between one week of academic study and one week of hands-on experience throughout the first semester.

The second semester is dedicated entirely to practical experience, with students placed in prestigious four- and five-star hotels in Bahrain or internationally.

This system ensures graduates accumulate nearly two years of industry experience, enhancing their employability and enabling them to secure positions more swiftly. Additionally, the program includes French language lessons as a core element, further enriching students' skill sets and international competitiveness.

“Vatel Bahrain has successfully graduated four cohorts to date, with all graduates receiving job offers before completing their studies. This impressive track record reflects the high demand for qualified professionals in the hospitality sector consistently recognized as one of the most sought-after fields in both local and global job markets.” Ms. Jahromi concluded.

Prospective students interested in applying to Vatel Bahrain can complete the registration form available on the college's official website. Alternatively, they may visit the campus, located in Al Jasra behind Al Jasra Handicrafts Centre, during weekdays from Sunday to Thursday, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

For further inquiries, applicants can reach out via phone at (17616052, 17616061, or 33661115) or email at admissions@vatel.bh.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.