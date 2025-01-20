Bahrain: In a strategic move to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a leading hub for tourism and hospitality education, Vatel Bahrain has launched an international internship programme welcoming 5 students from Vatel Cameroon.

This marks the initiation of an ambitious plan to attract students from Vatel colleges in Asia and Europe to pursue their training in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The initiative aims to elevate Bahrain’s status as a global hub for education and training in tourism and hospitality while promoting educational tourism. It also seeks to provide international students with hands-on experience in Bahrain’s flourishing tourism and hospitality sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 and Bahrain Vision 2030.

The students embarked on a six-month practical training programme at some of Bahrain’s most prestigious hotels, including the InterContinental Regency Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain, and Raffles Al Areen Palace. This collaboration underscores Bahrain’s growing appeal as a destination for hospitality education and cross-cultural exchange.

In addition to their intensive on-site training, the students participated in a cultural excursion to Bahrain’s National Museum, followed by a traditional lunch at a local restaurant in Bab Al Bahrain. This excursion aimed to foster deeper cultural understanding and facilitate the students' seamless integration into Bahraini society during their stay.

Commenting on the programme, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, emphasized that the initiative highlights Vatel Bahrain’s distinguished standing among Vatel schools globally and underscores the richness and diversity of Bahrain’s tourism and hospitality sector, and reflects the sector capacity to deliver high-quality training aligned with international standards.

“Vatel Bahrain plans to build on the success of this initiative by attracting students from its other campuses around the world.” Said Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Sheikh Khalid demonstrated a proactive approach by personally engaging with the trainees to gather their feedback and insights regarding the program's efficiency and seamless execution. This initiative reflects his commitment to evaluating and enhancing the program to ensure its ongoing success, align it with participants' aspirations, and achieve the intended objectives in future versions.

Reflecting on the success of the programme, Mr. Haitham Mansour, Director of Learning and Development at Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, commented, “Vatel Bahrain’s international internship programme at our hotel served as a pivotal experience for students from Vatel Cameroon, reflecting our commitment to corporate social responsibility. This initiative provided them with extensive practical experience and comprehensive knowledge of the luxury hospitality industry. We are proud to have contributed to the development of the next generation of hospitality leaders and look forward to continuing our partnership with Vatel students worldwide.”

Ms. Manuella Wouobou, a Vatel intern at Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, expressed her gratitude stating, “I am immensely thankful for the opportunity to undergo training in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The internship is progressing smoothly, and I thoroughly enjoy my experience in the hotel’s F&B Department. Additionally, I am delighted to collaborate with a diverse array of guests and customers, as well as team members from various countries and cultural backgrounds. Their cooperation and the regular feedback and guidance they provide have been instrumental in enhancing my skills and boosting my confidence in my abilities.”

Representing the trainees from Vatel Cameroon, Ms. Moune Nloga, an intern at Hilton Bahrain Garden Inn, commented, “We are experiencing a unique training opportunity that is unmatched anywhere else in the world. My colleagues and I had the chance to explore tourism facilities with a different and advanced tourism culture. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and for the continuous support and guidance provided by Vatel Bahrain.”

It is noteworthy that in 2023, Vatel Bahrain was honored with the "International Student Ratio" award at the Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX 2023). In 2024, the institution received the "Job Placement" award at GHEDEX 2024, recognizing its exceptional achievement in securing employment for its graduates. All students received job offers prior to graduation, with 77% commencing their careers immediately upon completing their studies. Additionally, 24% of the graduates advanced to supervisory positions, reflecting the college's commitment to excellence in tourism and hospitality education.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.