Bahrain: A delegation from Vatel Bahrain visited the recently established Vatel Academy in Lyon, France, to gain in-depth insight into the Academy’s leading model in hospitality training. The visit marks a significant step toward assessing the potential for adapting this model to meet the professional training needs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The objective of the visit was to explore the Academy’s facilities and programmes, and to engage with its management in identifying opportunities to tailor these training offerings to the local context in alignment with national and regional market requirements. The delegation also participated in a guided tour of the Academy and held a meeting with the Group’s President, Mrs Karine Sebban-Benzazon, to discuss Vatel Bahrain’s future plans.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, commented, “We are pleased with this visit to Vatel Academy in Lyon, which reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration and foster strategic partnerships with the Vatel Group. Such cooperation is essential to ensuring we continue to provide a diverse range of educational and professional programmes that respond to the evolving needs of the labour market both locally and regionally.”

Information for editors

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for three consecutive years.