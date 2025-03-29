Bahrain: In a strategic collaboration aimed at nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders, Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School has forged a partnership with Hawar Resort by Mantis, a pioneering eco-luxury establishment located on the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hawar Island.

This collaboration underscores the Vatel Bahrain’s commitment to fostering industry-academia synergies and equipping its students with unparalleled practical training experiences.

“Facilitating our students' training at this esteemed resort, a trailblazer in sustainable luxury tourism within the Gulf and the broader Middle Eastern region, represents an astute investment in the development of their capabilities and proficiencies.” commented Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain.

“This invaluable opportunity empowers our aspiring hospitality professionals to refine their skills in state-of-the-art facilities that parallel the industry's highest benchmarks. This effort aligns with Vatel Bahrain’s dedication to offering its students internship opportunities across various hotels under the Accor Group umbrella, one of the largest hotel groups in the Middle East and globally.”

In a statement on the sidelines of signing the MoU with Hawar Resort by Mantis, Sheikh Khaled emphasized the distinctive nature of the resort, being among the first luxury eco-resorts in the Gulf and the broader Middle Eastern region. This prestigious establishment will provide Vatel Bahrain students with high-level training in the sector of luxury tourism, as well as various facets of hospitality, tourism, and hotel operations, thereby enhancing their potential to attain remarkable success and distinction in the dynamic labor market.

The strategic location of Hawar Resort by Mantis on the pristine Hawar Island, a UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site, presents an unmatched learning environment for Vatel students. This immersive experience will enable them to acquire comprehensive insights into the intricate operations and best practices of luxury facilities that cater to discerning international and domestic travelers. Furthermore, it will equip them with the essential competencies requisite for securing coveted positions within the hospitality sector upon the conclusion of their academic journey.

In a related context, Sheikh Khaled highlighted that one of Vatel Bahrain’s recent graduates, Abdullah Traif, was part of the pre-opening team at Hawar Resort by Mantis and now holds the position of Housekeeping Supervisor at the resort. He continued, “Abdullah’s success is a living example of the quality education and training provided by Vatel Bahrain, which empowers our graduates to become key contributors in the hospitality sector.”

Mr. Mohammad Ali Kunhi, Hotel Manager of Hawar Resort by Mantis, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative endeavor, stating, "We are delighted to forge this partnership with Vatel Bahrain, which will establish our resort as a premier training partner for the esteemed institution. This alliance will provide invaluable opportunities for Bahraini talents to engage in hands-on training within the dynamic work environment of Hawar Resort by Mantis, a sought-after destination renowned for delivering an integrated experience of relaxation amidst the captivating natural splendor of Hawar Island. We are confident that this collaboration will offer rich and diverse experiences to the college's students, furthering their professional development."

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.