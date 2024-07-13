Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School continues its academic achievements, maintaining 1st place in France and 13th worldwide this year in the QS World University Ranking by subject in Hospitality & Leisure Management 2024.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that Vatel upholds its global ranking, underscoring the college's renowned global presence through its unique academic and practical programmes, especially since the college is witnessing a global expansion through more than 50 branches in 31 countries.

Sheikh Khaled also stated that "this tremendous academic achievement proves the excellence of the college's 45,000 graduates worldwide, who have become world-renowned professionals in hotel management, tourism, and the hospitality industry. Vatel is keen to ensure that its programmes meet the highest international standards, which meet the global job market demand".

He further highlighted that "this new ranking reflects positively on Vatel Bahrain and serves to inspire its students who receive the highest standard of theoretical and experiential education by international experts in the hospitality and tourism field. Notably, Vatel employs a distinctive teaching approach, with almost 50% theoretical study that takes place through academic classes on the college campus, while the other 50% is based on industry practical applications".

On his part, the International Network Director of Vatel group, Mr Paul d'Azémar, expressed his pride in this new achievement, stressing that the college pays great attention to the hospitality, tourism, and hotel industries, noting that what impressed him the most is the global recognition of Vatel’s students’ qualifications.

Mr d'Azémar added, "It is delightful to see our graduates have an 87.2% employment rate within 6 months of graduation! This demonstrates the high level of confidence and trust our graduates receive globally, making it a strong drive to keep us progressing and advancing.

He also noted that "the college has succeeded in developing the quality of academic programmes and maintaining international standards by applying a set of strategies, which enabled the college to maintain its advanced international ranking for the third consecutive year".