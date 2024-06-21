Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered real estate developer Vantage Properties has signed a co-development memorandum of understanding with Italian developer Vittoria Group Costruzioni to ensure high-quality, eco-friendly, elegant & luxurious construction and design of 260 luxury apartments within its $100 million flagship projects – LIVEL RESIDENZA & APTOS RESIDENZA – located in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

As part of the agreement, Vantage Properties and Vittoria Group Costruzioni will develop two 20-storey buildings - including a ground floor, four podium floors, and 15 residential floors - across a total built-up area of approximately 400,000 square feet.

The projects are located within 250 meters from the Hessa Street entrance to JVC. JVC is the best performing off-plan community in Dubai. These projects will have a mix of luxurious residences, from studio apartments to three-bedroom plus maid room apartments.

All one-bedroom plus study apartments will have two full bathrooms, making them ideal even if homeowners are hosting guests, in addition to fully fitted kitchens, extra storage, and laundry rooms in every apartment, while all two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment options come with an additional maid’s room.

Guided by the philosophy of “Live Well”, both flagship projects, LIVEL RESIDENZA & APTOS RESIDENZA, are being designed and constructed with the mission of elevating living experiences and promoting wellness. As such, each home is approximately 20 percent more spacious than the average off-plan apartment sizes in JVC.

The LIVEL RESIDENZA residential building will also include a variety of amenities such as padel tennis, co-working spaces and podcast studios; indoor and outdoor gyms; steam and sauna rooms; yoga rooms; a dedicated kids’ aqua zone, as well as a separate BBQ area and adult pool; a paw park for pets; an Italian garden and a coffee shop; as well as EV stations to charge electric vehicles.

Kabir Joshi, the Founder and CEO of Vantage Capital and Vantage Properties, said: “We have always been committed to uncompromising quality and unparalleled luxury, catering to the growing mid-market segment. Given this commitment, it was natural for us to partner with the esteemed Italian developer Vittoria Group Costruzioni, who have a 30-year proven legacy and resonate with our values.”

“It’s also great to see Dubai's buoyant property market attracting top European developers. Vittoria Group Costruzioni has already successfully developed more than 78 luxurious real estate projects in Italy in the residential sector, in addition to design and construction services related to sports centres, restaurants, and shopping centres, industrial activities, and zoning plans in leading Italian cities. We are proud to bring such Italian standards and quality to the UAE,” Joshi added.

Giuseppe Gandolfi, the Chairman of Vittoria Group Costruzioni and Milan-based Gandolfi e Mura Architetti Associati, who are also partnering on the interior design of the LIVEL RESIDENZA & APTOS RESIDENZA projects, said: “Vittoria Group Costruzioni is thrilled to partner with Vantage Properties as they share our values, commitment to quality, and are driven by a long-term vision.”

“We are excited to extend our Italian legacy in the UAE with Vantage Properties. We are as passionate as Vantage Properties for our flagship projects - LIVEL RESIDENZA & APTOS RESIDENZA,” Gandolfi added.

As a unique offering, homeowners and investors looking to buy an apartment will be offered pre-approval even in the off-plan stage of construction.

This is another highlight of the project following Vantage Properties’ first-of-its-kind partnership with UAE-based mortgage broker Huspy for home financing, which permits buyers to get 50 percent pre-approval at the time of booking the unit. Once the pre-approval is received, Vantage Properties betters the payment plan from 60/40 to 50/50, making it considerably easier to own a home.

From a construction perspective, the design of the LIVEL RESIDENZA project has been finalized and more than 15 percent of construction works – including piling, shoring, and enabling works – have been completed. Dubai-based ArchCorp is the lead consultant on the project.

LIVEL RESIDENZA is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

About Vantage Properties and Vittoria Group Costruzioni:

Vantage Properties and Vittoria Group Costruzioni have more than 75 years of combined experience in real estate development globally. Vantage Properties brings to the table hands-on experience in off-plan sales, structuring USD $100 million+ transactions, financial modelling, property development, portfolio management, as well as project management and facilities management. Vantage Properties CEO Kabir Joshi has more than two decades of experience in the UAE across transaction advisory, asset management and development exceeding USD $2 billion.

Vittoria Group Costruzioni brings more than 30 years of experience in developing more than 78 luxurious real estate projects in Italy in the residential sector, in addition to design & construction services related to sports centres, restaurants, and shopping centres, industrial activities, and zoning plans in leading Italian cities. The lead consultant, ArchCorp, has 18 years’ experience in designing iconic projects in the UAE. LIVEL RESIDENZA ’s interior design is of the highest spec crafted by Gandolfi e Mura Architetti Associati, a leading interior design firm based in Italy.