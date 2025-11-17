Cairo, Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its nine-month performance for 2025, reflecting steady, disciplined growth. The company reported remarkable gross revenues of EGP 4 billion for the first nine months, up 84% Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y), while net income reached approximately EGP 541 million, up 139% from the prior year. Gross merchandise value (GMV) expanded 56% Y-o-Y to roughly EGP 17.32 billion, and total transactions increased 107% to about 6.1 million. Valu’s user base grew to more than 873 thousand active users, with an August 2025 market share of 23% and a record-low Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 0.92% as of the third quarter, highlighting the strength and resilience of its portfolio.

Operationally, daily GMV averaged EGP 64 million in the first nine months, representing a 57% Y-o-Y increase, while average daily transactions rose to 22.2 thousand, up 107% Y-o-Y. Transactions per customer climbed by about 75% to 13.6 from 7.9 Y-o-Y, reflecting a growing reliance on Valu as a lifestyle-enabling payment method across all ticket sizes. Valu attributes this momentum to its disciplined risk framework, strong underwriting practices, and a diversified product portfolio that continues to deepen market penetration.

Valu’s product ecosystem continued to scale, with notable contributions from the Prepaid Card, Shift auto financing, and Ulter & Loans for premium and luxury purchases. The Shop’IT embedded e-commerce and affiliate marketing product was launched in the third quarter to broaden revenue streams and enhance the customer experience by transforming the Valu app into a more comprehensive platform for lending and non-lending offerings. Digital onboarding enhancements were introduced to support faster credit approvals and a tighter integration of Valu into everyday consumer spending.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: “We are operating in a framework designed for steady and sustained growth. Our progress in the first nine months of 2025 reinforces Valu’s position as a leader in Egypt’s lifestyle-fintech space, driven by a balanced mix of product innovation, risk discipline, and prudent capital management. We will continue to execute against our strategic priorities—strengthening our ecosystem, expanding our reach, and delivering sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders”.

The company’s product and service mix remains diversified, supporting a healthy balance between interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transactions. This balance, along with ongoing cost efficiency measures and a diversified funding base, underpins Valu’s ability to pursue growth at scale while managing risk effectively. The governance and risk management framework continues to support sustainable, profitable expansion across Egypt’s consumer lifestyle market.

Earlier this year, the company achieved several critical strategic milestones. In March, Valu received approval for its Fintech Operating License from the Financial Regulatory Authority, enabling a fully digital onboarding process. In June, Valu successfully listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), becoming a publicly traded company that solidifies its growth and reflects its impact on the broader economy. Following this, Valu announced that Amazon had exercised its option to acquire a direct stake in the company, further demonstrating Valu’s resilience and adaptability in its business model. In July, Valu secured initial approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to commence operations, marking the start of its regional expansion.

Valu remains focused on executing its growth strategy with a long-term perspective. The leadership team continues to expand merchant networks, advance product innovation, and maintain disciplined risk controls to sustain profitability as the business scales.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions in Egypt. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon's direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.