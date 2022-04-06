This agreement will enable OPPO’s customers to utilize valU’s financing solutions when purchasing products across OPPO’s retail network.

Cairo: valU, MENA’s leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform, and OPPO, the world's leading smart device manufacturers and innovators, announced today a collaboration that will allow OPPO’s customers to utilize valU’s financing solutions when purchasing products across OPPO’s retail network.

The partnership will allow OPPO’s customers to benefit from valU’s convenient and affordable financing plans to pay for the entire range of products offered by OPPO, including phones, tablets, earphones and accessories and pay them through valU’s convenient tenures from 6 to 60 months throughout the company’s local retail network of 12 OPPO Experience stores. This partnership is at the core of valU’s purpose to be an impactful lifestyle-enabling solution, allowing consumers to acquire their desired products conveniently.

“Partnering with OPPO is a significant milestone for us and is in line with our plan to continue to add value to our customers and empower them to own and access world-class technology, consistent with today’s modern lifestyle. Entering into new partnerships with electronics providers such as OPPO is an important objective of ours, which fuels our strategy to expand our merchant network across numerous sectors. valU will provide OPPO’s consumers with swift and seamless payment solutions that will make products more accessible, as well as help OPPO broaden and diversify their customer base,” said Ahmed Hashem, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of valU.

OPPO is the world’s leading smart device brand with major product lines including smartphones, wearables and audio devices. OPPO smartphones are aimed at all budget types and suitable for different tastes and needs. In 2021, OPPO ranked fourth best-selling smartphone company globally, leveraging a growing momentum in European and emerging markets, while in Egypt the company ranked first in smart phone sales, with affordable price ranges between EGP 5000 to EGP 7000, according to GFK, a German-based data and analytics provider to the consumer goods industry.

Considered a photography expert, OPPO offers smart devices that carry the latest camera technology, in addition to featuring large displays for consuming multimedia content, fast-charging capabilities and bigger batteries when compared to competing brands, without compromising on performance or design that is both relevant and trendy.

“We are thrilled to be signing this partnership with valU today as we work to enhance the customer experience and provide alternative financing at a time when cost pressures are on the rise. With around 12 OPPO Experience Stores throughout Egypt and 500 million consumers buying our products every year worldwide, we see clearly that demand for our products continues to grow. We expect this will allow us to not only expand our client base but enhance their access to our products throughout the country,” commented Owen, Retail Manager at OPPO Egypt.

valU has solidified its important role as the market leader in BNPL lifestyle enabling fintech solutions, serving as a gateway through which consumers can access seamless financing solutions. The success builds on the foundations laid in 2021 by the BNPL player, having made great strides to expand its service offering and sign several key partnerships in various industries with players such as the American University in Cairo, Saudi German Hospital in Egypt, and SODIC’s Club S, Noon and Waffarha among others.

-Ends-

About valU

A subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding established in 2017, valU is the leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform offering convenient and customizable financing plans up to 60 months. With more than 5,000 points of sale and over 300 websites, valU offers access to a wide network of retail and e-commerce providers across a diverse array of categories including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. As the first platform of its kind in the MENA region, valU customers can receive instant credit decisions through their devices and gain access to the ever-growing platform’s partners.

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@EFG-HERMES.com

May El Gammal

Group Head of Marketing & Communications at EFG Hermes Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.