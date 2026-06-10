Amman, Jordan – Valu Jordan, a leading fintech platform in the Middle East and North Africa, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), Jordan’s leading digital payments infrastructure provider and the backbone of the Kingdom’s national payments ecosystem; and PayTabs Group, MEPS’ global payment solutions partner and MENA’s premier provider of payment orchestration infrastructure.

The partnership is designed to expand access to Valu Jordan’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions across both physical retail and e-commerce channels, strengthening the company’s presence in Jordan’s fast-evolving digital payments market.

Under the agreement, authorized merchants within the MEPS extensive national merchant network—built over 16+ yearsas Jordan’s trusted payments infrastructure provider—and Valu’s partner merchant base will be able to activate the BNPL service on supported point-of-sale (POS) terminals with no additional hardware or complex integration required. Customers shopping in-store will be able to complete purchases through the Valu app by scanning a QR code at checkout, creating a faster, more convenient, and flexible payment experience.

The agreement leverages MEPS’s position as the operator of Jordan’s National Switching system connecting over 1,400 ATMs and thousands of POS terminals nationwide, making Valu’s BNPL capability immediately accessible to one of the largest merchant footprints in the Kingdom.

The collaboration will also extend Valu’s payment solutions to online merchants connected to PayTabs Group payment orchestration platform. Participating e-commerce platforms and retailers will be able to add Valu as a payment option at checkout, allowing customers to access secure, flexible payment plans without requiring complex technical development or integration work on the merchants' side.

By bringing Valu’s BNPL offering to both POS and online payment environments, the partnership gives merchants a broader set of tools to enhance the customer experience, improve checkout flexibility, and support higher purchasing accessibility. Customers will be able to use Valu’s digital platform to finance purchases in line with their approved credit limits, while gaining access to a wider range of products and services through a streamlined app-based journey.

The agreement represents an important step in advancing Jordan’s digital payments ecosystem and supporting the wider adoption of modern financial technology solutions. It also reflects the shared commitment of Valu Jordan, MEPS, and PayTabs Group to promoting financial inclusion, enabling merchant growth, and supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

For MEPS, the agreement reinforces its position as Jordan’s payments ecosystem enabler, the connective layer through which innovation-led solutions like Valu’s reach merchants and consumers at scale.

It is worth noting that Valu Jordan began operations in the Kingdom in the first week of May 2026 after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan and completing all regulatory and operational requirements to launch its services under a specialized license.

About Valu

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), representing Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

In Jordan, Valu offers innovative digital financing solutions. In its initial phase, it provides ‘Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)’ services with financing plans for up to 60 months through a wide network of merchants. Through a seamless experience that helps customers manage their expenses, Valu aims to provide smart solutions to help the Jordanian market manage its finances in alignment with customers' needs and aspirations.

Valu operates in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). This reflects the company’s commitment to providing responsible, regulated financial solutions that support greater financial inclusion and enhance the user experience in the digital finance sector.

Valu also aims to build strategic partnerships with various entities in the local market, contributing to the development of the consumer finance ecosystem and expanding the reach of digital financial services across the Kingdom.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Albatool Alfayez

Marketing Manager – Valu Jordan

balfayez@valugroup.com

About MEPS

Middle East Payment Services (MEPS) is Jordan’s leading digital payments infrastructure provider — one destination for simplified finance, powered by innovation. For over 16 years, MEPS has driven the digital transformation of Jordan’s payments sector, delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready financial solutions to banks, merchants, governments, fintech companies, and consumers across the Kingdom and the region.

MEPS operates Jordan’s National Switching system, connecting more than 1,400 ATMs nationwide, and has introduced a series of market-first innovations including Android-based Smart POS terminals, Soft POS solutions, MEPS card direct payment platforms, Apple Pay enablement, advanced e-commerce solutions, and mobile payment applications. MEPS continues to accelerate financial inclusion, enhance operational efficiency, and expand the boundaries of Jordan’s digital payments ecosystem.

Website: www.mepspay.com

About PayTabs

PayTabs is a payment infrastructure company providing simple, secure, and scalable solutions designed to support local commerce and advance financial inclusion across the region. Founded in 2014 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf, the company was established with a vision to enable every digital transaction in the region. Today, PayTabs processes financial transactions quickly and securely across multiple currencies and markets. Through its B2B payments infrastructure, PayTabs delivers a wide range of solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code payments, social media payments, point-of-sale systems, and payment switching platforms. These capabilities enable seamless e-commerce and social commerce experiences for merchants, enterprises, and government entities.

Over the past decade, PayTabs has developed and exported a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions across sectors, including hospitality, government, education, aviation, travel, transportation, and billing services, helping connect multi-billion-dollar enterprise ecosystems across the region. In October 2024, PayTabs became the first fintech company in the Arab world to be ranked among the Top 100 global fintech companies, in recognition of its payment technologies developed in Saudi Arabia that have scaled to the global fintech stage.

Today, PayTabs’ AI-powered payment orchestration platform enables businesses to create fully customized, standalone payment experiences under their own branding, using ready-made, standards-compliant infrastructure. The company also provides an end-to-end payment management solution that includes customer onboarding, transaction monitoring, and reporting tools tailored to each business’s needs.

All partnership models are designed to operate without the need for additional licensing, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for businesses. Through its advisory arm, PayTabs also delivers AI-powered insights that transform payment data into actionable business decisions, positioning every transaction as a driver of growth and profitability across industries.

PayTabs maintains dedicated offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a presence in several other markets, including Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunity employer.

For more information, visit: PayTabs