Amman, Jordan - Valu Jordan, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Network International (NI) Jordan, a leading provider of digital commerce enablement services in the region. The partnership aims to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to Valu customers through Network International’s merchant network across the Kingdom.

This partnership aligns with Valu’s strategy to strengthen its market presence and expand its services by delivering seamless, integrated digital payment solutions that allow customers to complete purchases across a wide network of stores and brands, both in physical outlets and on e-commerce platforms.

Under the agreement, merchants within NI Jordan’s ecosystem will be able to offer Valu’s flexible payment solutions to their customers through streamlined onboarding and integration processes. This includes activating the Valu app on NI point-of-sale (POS) terminals, allowing customers to complete purchases seamlessly using QR codes within a fully digital experience. The partnership is expected to enhance customer convenience while supporting sales growth for merchants.

Through this service, Valu customers will have access to multiple payment options tailored to their needs and financial capabilities, within their approved credit limits, through a fully integrated digital experience on the app.

The partnership reflects both parties’ commitment to supporting the digital payments and consumer finance ecosystem in Jordan, contributing to greater financial inclusion and delivering innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and merchants in the local market. It is also expected to expand Valu’s user base and increase service adoption, driving higher transaction volumes on its platform and reinforcing its position as a leading BNPL provider in the Kingdom. In parallel, the collaboration will strengthen NI Jordan’s ability to offer advanced digital payment solutions and greater added value to merchants within its network, in line with developments in the digital payments sector and the growing needs of the Jordanian market.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammad Al Yousef, CEO of Valu Jordan, said: “This partnership marks an important strategic step in Valu’s journey to support business growth in the Jordanian market. Through our collaboration with one of the region’s leading payment solutions providers and based on our belief that flexible and seamless payment options are now essential to enhancing customer experience and supporting merchant growth, we look forward to making Valu’s services accessible to a wider segment of customers and merchants across the Kingdom.”

Amjad Al-Sadeq, Regional Managing Director of Processing – Levant at Network International Jordan, said: “The Buy Now, Pay Later solution aligns with our commitment to providing the latest payment solutions to our merchant network in Jordan. This comes as part of our efforts to empower local businesses through an approach built on strategic partnerships that drive innovation. These partnerships aim to enhance financial inclusion, accelerate growth, and shape the future of digital payments while making financial transactions easier for individuals and institutions.”

It is worth noting that Valu officially commenced operations in Jordan on 1 May 2026, after obtaining final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan and completing all regulatory and operational requirements to launch its services under a specialized license.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), representing Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

In Jordan, Valu offers innovative digital financing solutions. In its initial phase, it provides ‘Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)’ services with financing plans for up to 60 months through a wide network of merchants. Through a seamless experience that helps customers manage their expenses, Valu aims to provide smart solutions for how the Jordanian market manages its finances in alignment with their needs and aspirations.

Valu operates in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). This reflects the company’s commitment to providing responsible, regulated financial solutions that support greater financial inclusion and enhance the user experience in the digital finance sector.

Valu also aims to build strategic partnerships with various entities in the local market, contributing to the development of the consumer finance ecosystem and expanding the reach of digital financial services across the Kingdom.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

Albatool Alfayez

Marketing Manager – Valu Jordan

balfayez@valugroup.com

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

About Network International:

Network International is the leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa. Its mission is to empower businesses and boost economies by simplifying payment and commerce processes. With operations in more than 50 countries, the company serves a diverse group of clients, including government bodies, banks, fintechs, and over 130,000 merchants. Backed by a team of 2,000 experts and 250 financial institutions, Network International continues to shape the digital commerce landscape through secure and innovative payment solutions.