Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with ESLSCA University, a leading international university in Cairo. The partnership will offer students flexible payment solutions and installment plans for tuition, providing students and parents with an array of payment options.

This collaboration addresses financial constraints and aligns with the two parties’ joint commitment to giving their customers diverse and flexible payment plans. Valu will be an accepted payment method for all university programs, with regular payment plans from 1 to 12 months and competitive monthly payments/financing costs offered by Valu for education transactions. By leveraging Valu’s flexible payment solutions, students and parents can manage their educational expenses more effectively.

Valu's commitment to empowering students goes beyond flexible payments. As part of this partnership, Valu will fully fund two full scholarships for exemplary students based on a mix of the following criteria: high school grades, academic merit, and engagement in extracurricular activities. Applicants will be assessed through written assessments such as essays or case studies.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed educational institution such as ESLSCA University to unlock educational opportunities for a broader spectrum of talented students. Our innovative solutions and establishing these full scholarships demonstrate Valu's commitment to financial inclusivity and empowering the next generation. By joining forces, we aim to refine the educational experience to empower ESLSCA’s students and drive positive change in the educational ecosystem in Egypt.”

Kareem ElHennawi, Secretary General and CEO of ESLSCA University, said, “At our core, we seek partners who lead their industries and drive impactful outcomes, and Valu exemplifies that. As an industry partner, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower students by providing concrete opportunities to interact with the fintech community. Valu's expertise and support promise valuable insights and practical experiences through funding and real-world case studies. Valu's payment services represent more than just convenience; they embody a transformative shift in how we engage with financial transactions. For our students, this means more than just ease of payment—it signifies a more flexible and empowered lifestyle.”

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About ESLSCA

ESLSCA University Egypt is a leading educational institution and the first European branch of a foreign university in Egypt. Committed to providing a transformative educational experience, the university focuses on excellence, impact, and sustainability. ESLSCA University empowers students to become future leaders and change agents in their respective fields through its diverse programs and initiatives.

