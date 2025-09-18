Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with MobileMasr, Egypt’s first tech-driven platform for second-hand electronics, to launch the first peer-to-peer Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) service for pre-owned smartphones in Egypt.

This first-of-its-kind service allows individuals to securely buy and sell mobile phones directly from one another using Valu’s flexible payment plans and MobileMasr’s patented diagnostic technology. The process includes product verification, identity cross verification with location validation, secure QR code checkout, and auto-generated e-contracts that protect both parties. Seller payouts are processed by MobileMasr within four working days.

The customer journey begins when a seller lists their used mobile device on MobileMasr and verifies it using the platform’s patented micro diagnostic tool. Once the ad is posted, potential buyers can connect with the seller and arrange a meeting to inspect the device and conduct the sale. During the transaction, the seller generates a payment link or a secure QR code that the buyer scans to initiate checkout. MobileMasr’s system then validates the GPS location, asks both buyer and seller to cross-validate their national IDs, and confirms product details to ensure accuracy and security.

The buyer can seamlessly select Valu as the payment method, receiving instant confirmation of a payment plan of up to 60 months, plus a limited-time offer of up to 12 months with 0% interest, 0% purchase fees, and 0% down payment. An auto-generated e-contract is issued to both parties, the transaction is securely archived, and seller payouts are processed shortly thereafter.

The Egyptian second-hand mobile market is rapidly expanding but remains largely informal, cash-driven, and unregulated. By combining Valu’s pioneering BNPL platform, U, with MobileMasr’s trusted diagnostics and legal safeguards, the partnership introduces an entirely new way of transacting in Egypt’s peer-to-peer economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, said: “This partnership with MobileMasr reinforces Valu’s mission to empower individuals with innovative financial solutions that go beyond traditional retail. For the first time, Egyptians can now transact safely among themselves while enjoying the flexibility of BNPL — a true market disruptor that opens up endless opportunities.”

Wael El Ashry, Founder and CEO of MobileMasr, added: “MobileMasr, with its patented diagnostic technology, has transformed the second-hand market for mobile phones by bringing trust, transparency, and security to the sector. Partnering with Valu to launch P2P (peer-to-peer) BNPL transactions is a natural next step in our mission to make second-hand electronics safe, simple, and financed.”

The launch not only makes second-hand devices more affordable but also extends their lifecycle, reducing electronic waste and aligning with environmental sustainability goals. It also opens up a new growth horizon for Valu, moving beyond the traditional merchant-focused BNPL model and tapping into the Peer-to-Peer market.

About Valu:

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, and Ulter, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About MobileMasr:

MobileMasr is Egypt’s leading digital platform operating in the secondhand electronics market, focusing on pre-owned mobile phones.

MobileMasr is Egypt's leading digital platform operating in the secondhand electronics market, focusing on pre-owned mobile phones.

In a secondhand market that lacks standards, product validation, and limited buyer protection, MobileMasr, as a multivendor marketplace, stands out with its patented diagnostic technology for pre-owned mobile phones. We strive to create the trust needed for buyers and sellers to transact secondhand devices in a transparent, secure, and convenient fashion supported by an array of digital payment solutions and supporting services.