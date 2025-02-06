Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announces its partnership with GoodsMart, the innovative household shopping service. This collaboration introduces a seamless payment option for GoodsMart clients, offering unmatched flexibility and convenience for managing their day-to-day household purchases.

Through this partnership, GoodsMart clients can now enjoy paying for their essential household purchases with flexible payment plans for the first time, making their shopping experience highly accessible and hassle-free. Clients can select from various payment plans for up to 60 months, tailored to meet their financial needs, and easily activate their chosen plan through the GoodsMart app.

Motaz Lotfy, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Valu, commented, “We are excited to join forces with GoodsMart to offer our innovative payment solutions to their clients. For Valu, this partnership underscores our mission to empower consumers with financial accessibility and simplify their day-to-day purchases. With GoodsMart's impressive reach and our flexible payment plans, we will provide clients with essential household items without financial stress. By integrating Valu, GoodsMart sets a new standard in the market for convenience in household shopping.”

GoodsMart provides an innovative service model that offers a wide range of household essentials, from groceries to pharmacy items and fresh goods, with no minimum order requirement. Orders are delivered directly to clients’ homes in secure GoodsMart boxes before 6:00 AM, offering unparalleled convenience. GoodsMart currently serves both gated and ungated areas in 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Cairo, Al-Rehab, Madinaty, and Al-Shorouk, with plans to continue expanding to new communities.

Amr Fawzi, Founder and CEO of GoodsMart, added, “At GoodsMart, our mission has always been to simplify the lives of our clients by offering unmatched convenience and reliability. Our partnership with Valu underscores our commitment to providing convenience. By integrating flexible payment options into our platform, we’re not only enhancing the clients’ shopping experience but also empowering our clients to manage their household needs stress-free. This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation and maintaining the highest standard in service delivery.”

About Valu:

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering clients and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About GoodsMart:

GoodsMart is a premium household delivery service. The GoodsMart box is installed outside your home to receive orders without a knock on your door. You can place orders daily until 12 AM with no minimum amount required or delivery fees and receive them before 6 AM. The application offers various categories like food and beverages, personal care, home hare, pharmacy, pet care, and more. It also features popular shops such as Dina Farms, El Abd, Lychee and El Sobky Butcher. GoodsMart is now available in 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Cairo, Madinaty and Rehab, with more locations coming soon. Click here to download the app or call our hotline at 19880.