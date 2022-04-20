The stellar property will add 201 keys to Valor Hospitality’s Middle East portfolio

GCC: Valor Hospitality Middle East, a full-service hotel acquisition, development, management and asset management company, announces its first hotel in Muscat, Oman, adding to its portfolio in the Middle East.

The upscale, full-service hotel in Muscat, Oman is scheduled to open in Q1 2024, after complete renovation, refurbishment and rebranding. When open, the hotel will feature 201 guest rooms, ballroom and conference facilities, leisure and fitness amenities and multiple bars and dining venues. Located in the centre of Muscat, in Qurum, the hotel will offer a great location and diverse room mix for both short and long stays, corporate and leisure travellers.

“After our recent hotel opening in Dubai, UAE, it gives us great pleasure to expand our third-party hotel management services in the Middle East by partnering with Mustafa Sultan Enterprises for our first of, hopefully, many hotels in Oman,” said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East. “We are working closely with the ownership on the full renovation plan and in identifying a suitable brand fit for the fully revamped hotel” Bergue continued.

Shabeer Mustafa Sultan, Chairman of Mustafa Sultan Enterprises, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Valor Hospitality for operating an international branded hotel in Muscat, Oman and to provide the best possible guest experience. This collaboration points to a full renovation and rebranding investment that supports our mission to create long-term value for the tourism, real estate and leisure sectors across Oman. With our shared values and Valor Hospitality’s global expertise in managing hotels, we are confident the hotel will add great value to the vision of Oman’s leaders, particularly in the upscale hotel segment. We look forward to delivering an engaging and positive experience for all our guests”.

For more information on Valor Hospitality Partners, their leadership team and global properties, visit valorhospitality.com

ABOUT VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global third-party hotel management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With over 85 hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, CIS and Indian Ocean regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation and support with additional services such as, site selection, brand selection, financing solutions, conceptual design, project management, procurement and technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ocean Hospitality LLC

Fueled by the demand for quality mid-market hotels in Oman, Ocean Hospitality LLC, was established by the Mustafa Sultan Enterprises Group in 2015 for the purpose of strategic investments in Oman’s Real Estate and Hospitality sectors. Ocean Hospitality will remain owner of the 201 keys, fully renovated and globally branded property scheduled to open by Q1 2024.

About Mustafa Sultan Enterprises

Founded in 1972, Mustafa Sultan Enterprises (MSE) has emerged as a premier group in the Sultanate of Oman. It has a glorious entrepreneurial history spurred by the dreams and ambitions of Mr. Mustafa A. Sultan, the late Founder-Chairman of the Group. Mustafa Sultan Enterprises today has diversified interests and is organized into various subsidiaries, each an achiever, each an example of commitment to the highest ethical and professional standards. The Group’s businesses interests are diversified in areas such as Information Technology, Infrastructure, Medical, Telecommunications, Security, Financial Services, Investments, Hospitality, Real Estate, Entertainment and Logistics, to name a few. For more information, visit https://www.mustafasultan.com

Media Contact

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae