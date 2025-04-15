Ras Al Khaimah: Uterra Middle East Agro Industries recently celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art organic soil fertiliser production facility in Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah. This significant milestone marks the beginning of operations for the region’s first facility dedicated to sustainable agricultural products, following a strategic investment of USD 20 million.

The opening ceremony saw Uterra Founder Dr Anatoli Unitsky and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, among other distinguished guests. The event showcased the facility’s advanced capabilities in producing high-efficiency micro-biological organic fertilisers and highlighted its innovative agricultural research and development activities.

At the new 33,000 m2 facility, Uterra is employing advanced organic production processes and utilising cutting-edge technology for indoor and outdoor farming, including vertical farming techniques to enhance the production of fruits, vegetables, and berries. This ensures the year-round availability of fresh produce. Additionally, the site focuses on manufacturing high-quality fertilisers that are free from harmful chemicals and GMOs, alongside developing unique cultivation methods for plants and medicinal fungi, aimed at maximising yield and sustainability.

World Engineer Dr Unitsky shared, “By restoring the earth’s degraded soil – exhausted from chemical fertilisers – we are making a profound impact. The uTerra product demonstrates to agricultural enterprises that it is possible to cultivate eco-friendly products that are not harmful to health. And we have such examples. The production of uTerra organic fertiliser and crumbly biohumus started in Belarus in 2023. Today, the industrial output of the product is more than 1,000 tons per year. The uTerra fertility elixir increases yields up to 30-120 % on average, accelerates crop growth, enhances the taste and aroma of fruits, increases the content of vitamins, amino acids and minerals (macro-, micro-, ultramicroelements), protects plants and soil from diseases and pests, as well as enriches the soil with useful microorganisms and normalises soil acidity. I am convinced that the new plant in the UAE will allow to produce even more uTerra organic fertiliser, thanks to which people will be able to grow healthy food.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, said, “We are truly inspired by what uTerra has brought to life—not just for the region, but for the world. The facility introduces an exceptional model in the fields of sustainability and bio-agriculture, and stands as a strong example of how purposeful innovation can drive meaningful progress. uTerra’s contribution is set to play an important role in advancing the UAE’s agricultural ecosystem and national sustainability agenda. As part of Ras Al Khaimah’s growing community of future-focused businesses, uTerra strengthens the emirate’s position as a hub for sustainable innovation. RAKEZ and the Government of Ras Al Khaimah remain committed to supporting the company’s continued success and growth from our platform.”

The company’s efforts contribute significantly to the region’s socio-economic development, aligning with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to become a regional leader in sustainable practices.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.