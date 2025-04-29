URBNZ Developments announced that construction progress at AXIS THREE BUSINESS MALL project, located in the Northern Expansions area of 6th of October city, has reached 40%.

This comes as part of the company's plan to accelerate construction rates and deliver the project according to the scheduled timelines.

Eng. Islam Mostafa, Founder and Chairman of URBNZ Developments, stated that adhering to construction timelines is a top priority for the company, considering it a key factor in strengthening client and investor trust.

Mostafa pointed out that commitment to execution and delivery schedules reflects the company's seriousness and strong financial position.

He added that the company is advancing ahead of schedule to mitigate the impact of rising costs, highlighting that this proactive approach strengthens URBNZ Developments’ ability to expand with confidence and stability in the coming period.

He explained that AXIS THREE BUSINESS MALL is the company’s first project in the real estate development sector. It is a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical project, strategically located in a high-population density area, ensuring high occupancy rates.

The project is situated in the Northern Expansions area of 6th of October City and features multi-use units with various sizes, along with flexible and convenient payment systems for clients, he noted.

Mostafa disclosed that the project is being developed in collaboration with a leading contracting company known for its strong track record and commitment to delivering high-quality work in line with the specified standards.

He said, “Collaborating with a skilled and experienced executive partner is crucial to ensuring the project is delivered according to the agreed specifications and meets the highest quality standards.”

He noted that the company plans to soon partner with a facility management and property management firm to enhance the project's investment value, ensure top-quality operations, and guarantee the best return on investment for its clients.

He revealed that a new phase of the project is being launched during this period, offering units with various sizes and flexible payment methods starting with a down payment of 0% and payment plan of up to 7 years. These methods present an exceptional opportunity for clients seeking secure investments with strong returns, especially given the project's prime location.

He pointed out that URBNZ Developments has plans for future expansion, including the launch of new investment-oriented projects in the West Cairo area.

The company intends to eventually extend its expansion into the residential sector or the North Coast area, in line with its strategy to offer diverse real estate products that meet market needs.