UAE - Dubai: Following a successful year, Urban Ledger today announced the launch of a groundbreaking suite of payment technologies, marking a major step forward in digital collections and reinforcing the company’s leadership in QR code innovation across the UAE. Designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by small and mid-sized businesses, the new solutions combine speed, security, and simplicity –delivering a first-of-its-kind experience in the region.

Central to the new features is making collections easier for business owners while empowering their teams to not just sell but collect money as well thus directly impacting the bottom line. With the help of Urban Ledger, Companies will now be able to track and drive sales and payment collection by individuals automatically. Owners remain in full control as every payment goes directly into their account, while staff are enabled to collect on their behalf. Instant notifications ensure both Staff and Owners know when money has been received, removing the need for constant follow-ups. Each collection is automatically attributed to the staff member who made it, making performance tracking and incentives effortless.

The launch also marks a regional first with the introduction of NFC QR technology integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay. With this innovation, customers can simply tap and pay without scanning or manual card entry, with transactions completed in less than five seconds. Similar to UPI, Customers also have the flexibility of paying in under 5 seconds. The customer experience is elevated further by the flexibility of using the phone’s browser instead of trying to change the customer behavior. This combination sets a new benchmark for convenience and efficiency in the market.

Speaking about the launch, Girish Advani, Co-Founder and CEO of Urban Ledger, said: “From the start, our focus has been to create digital payment solutions that empower small businesses to grow business and profitability without adding complexity. With this launch, we’re enabling merchants and their front-end staff speed, control, and visibility, while introducing technologies that are truly first-of-their-kind in the region. It’s a milestone not just for us, but for the UAE’s digital payments ecosystem as a whole.”

Devanshu Verma, Co-Founder and COO of Urban Ledger, added: “UPI-style QR codes are transforming how the world pays, and Urban Ledger is bringing that evolution to the UAE. Every feature we launch is shaped by real merchant feedback, not trends. Our Enhanced QR innovation empowers every sale or delivery staff member to collect and track payments instantly: no friction, no guesswork. We’re building a payment experience that matches the speed and transparency of India’s UPI, but tuned for UAE’s dynamic SME ecosystem.”

The technology has already attracted strong interest from multiple businesses across sectors including travel agencies, maintenance providers, and delivery companies. These organizations are using it to empower staff, simplify collections worth millions, and enhance customer experiences. Settlement timelines are faster, reporting is clearer, and all transactions are safeguarded with mandatory OTP authentication and PCI DSS Level 1 compliance.

Looking ahead, Urban Ledger is preparing to roll out its “Buy Now, Pay Longer” plan in Q4 2025, an integrated solution designed to help businesses increase average sale transaction size while offering customers greater payment flexibility.

About Urban Ledger:

Urban Ledger stands as a cutting-edge financial management platform, empowering businesses with real-time tracking of receivables and payables, automated payment reminders, and smart analytics. With PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance, Urban Ledger establishes itself as a trusted partner for merchants, customers, and suppliers, ensuring the security of financial data. Visit www.geturbanledger.com for more information

