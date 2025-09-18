Uptown 6 October Strengthens Client Trust by Attaining Global ISO Certification

Cairo – Uptown 6 October for Real Estate Development has officially obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems, further cementing its position as one of Egypt’s leading real estate investment and development companies.

The certification was granted after the company successfully passed comprehensive and rigorous audits under IAF Code 32 (investment and real estate development), confirming that its operations are aligned with the highest international standards in this vital sector.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Moataz Shaarawy, CEO of Uptown 6 October, said:

“This achievement is the result of the great commitment and collective effort of every member of our company. It reflects Uptown 6 October’s vision of sustainable development and creating real value for our clients and partners. We believe that quality and transparency are the pillars of trust and sustainable growth in the real estate market, and by living these principles, we are building modern, high-quality communities for the future.”

Obtaining this certification, one of the most important standards for monitoring and improving institutional quality processes means the company has adopted a structured and systematic approach based on continuous improvement. It also guarantees accuracy and rigor across all operations, from project planning to final delivery and beyond, in order to meet the highest expectations of clients and investors in the real estate sector.

The assessment covered all policies and procedures, including strategic planning, resource allocation, project development, human resources management, quality control mechanisms, and after-sales services. Auditors confirmed the relevance of the company’s policies, transparency of operations, and effectiveness of monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

This certification reaffirms Uptown 6 October’s commitment to applying strict procedures throughout all project phases, and to delivering added value to clients and investors—whether in quality management, design, project location, or after-sales services. To maintain the highest levels of quality and efficiency, the company will undergo periodic audits, with the certification valid for three years from September 2025 to September 2028.

In addition, Uptown 6 October places strong emphasis on integrating sustainability and social responsibility across all its projects. Through continuous innovation, the company strives to create modern communities that meet client aspirations, while fostering talent, driving growth, and improving the quality of life for its residents.

As one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, Uptown 6 October combines future-driven vision, modern design, and strategic locations with innovative, high-value experiences for its clients. The company remains committed to enhancing quality standards, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and delivering residential and commercial projects that embody sustainability and excellence.