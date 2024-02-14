Amid a constantly growing civilian drone market, Kaspersky has given its anti-drone solution a major new update. The latest version features improved system scalability, an interface that operates 12 times more quickly, and optimized incident visualization. Kaspersky Antidrone Solution is a comprehensive system that detects, identifies, and neutralizes civil drones that pose a security or physical threat to various settings, including critical infrastructure, public events, and commercial facilities.

By 2027, the global drone civilian market is estimated to grow to $21.62 billion, nearly doubling from 2023. Therefore, there is an increased need to protect commercial facilities, critical infrastructure and public events from drones conducting unauthorized video recordings or even industrial espionage. Thus, to protect against civilian drones, which are constantly becoming more sophisticated, customers are turning to anti-drone solutions. To meet these growing needs, Kaspersky is enhancing its Antidrone solution with state-of-the-art technology, including AI algorithms and neural networks.

Event clustering

A large number of false positives is the most common problem with anti-drone systems. The new Kaspersky Antidrone interface uses intelligent algorithms to display only those events that the system considers ‘confirmed’ on the map. This allows the system to do some of the analysis work, reducing the operator's workload.

Kaspersky Antidrone's unique algorithms compare information from a variety of devices – radars, direction radio frequency finders, radio frequency detectors, optical and thermal imaging cameras, etc. An event (the object in the air) detected by at least two types of technologies (e.g., detector and radar) is considered ‘confirmed’.

Sees more, shows better

In the updated system, the scalability of Kaspersky Antidrone has significantly and multilaterally increased. Through the advanced integration capabilities, the solution can serve as a whole regional ecosystem. Now, it’s easier to integrate Antidrone with third-party solutions via API, enabling the geographic coverage area to be expanded, while managing the full system from one console.

Due to the new graphics engine, the interface is now 12 times faster, according to the results of internal testing of the solution. Kaspersky Antidrone has its own developed map, where a significant redesign and a new framework were made, resulting in higher working speed. All graphic elements are easily displayed in real time. Additionally, users now can easily switch between video analytics and map modes to inspect all the details more closely.

Customized settings and a comprehensive archive

The Kaspersky Antidrone archive stores information about all events, including the false positives (e.g., bird detection). The report is generated automatically and only for events selected by the user. It highlights key characteristics such as the take-off point, pilot location, flight start and end times, as well as the first and last detected frames in the video. In the new version, the archive is more detailed and easier to understand.

“When people talk about anti-drone solutions, hardware immediately comes mind. But software is becoming increasingly significant as threat landscape is transforming and individual hardware devices cannot provide comprehensive security. We are focused on developing and improving the entire package of the solution. In the new release, we have optimized many vital functions in the software and solved the issue of false positives. We have simplified the interface navigation and eliminated information overload. Integration capabilities have also been improved, which has reduced developer resources to deploy the solution on site,” comments Alexander Gorbunov, International Business Development Manager of Kaspersky Antidrone.

