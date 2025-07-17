Dubai, UAE: Sobha Realty, the global luxury developer known for timeless design and precision-led craftsmanship, announces the launch of Sobha Privy Collection, a new pinnacle in ultra-luxury living, rooted in the design philosophy: The Art of Sublime.

Sobha Privy Collection is defined by seven core tenets: expansive spaces, iconic Addresses, uncompromising Finesse, exceptional service, exclusive amenities, extraordinary Privacy, and a distinct quality that sets each home a cut above the rest; all serving as the common thread across each residence.

Marking entry into the Sobha Privy Collection is the launch of the new uber-luxe development– The S at Sobha Hartland II. This tower is a striking architectural landmark and the final, tallest reveal within the award-winning Sobha Hartland II masterplan. Inspired by the iconic ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new tower is envisioned as an equilateral triangle sculpted at the apex of the district’s canal arc, offering 270-degree panoramic views across Downtown Dubai, the central lagoon, and beyond.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Sobha Privy Collection reflects our pursuit of purity in design and perfection in detail. With ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II, we are presenting residences that speak the language of grandeur, stillness, elegance, and enduring value for those who resonate with the extraordinary.”

Conceived for global elites, ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II is imagined as a rarefied reserve of form, flow, and finesse. Residences begin from the eighth floor upward, preserving uninterrupted vistas and heightened privacy. The S is a 71-storied tower with just two expansive, villa-scale residences per floor. The design embodies a quietly opulent rhythm, featuring a floor-to-floor height of 4 meters with clear unobstructed glazing expanse, intuitive spatial separation, panoramic master suites, private terraces, and spa-inspired bathrooms bathed in natural light.

At The S, residents experience luxury from the moment they arrive, with a stunning triple-height grand lobby, and concierge and valet services. Every element is shaped by Sobha’s hallmark: an obsessive attention to detail refined over decades of craftsmanship.

Extending beyond a single address, Sobha Privy Collection comprises a handpicked selection of residences across the developer’s most elite developments, including the mansions and villas at Sobha Hartland II Estates, Duplexes and Penthouses at SeaHaven, The S - Sheikh Zayed Road, and now, ‘The S’ at Sobha Hartland II. Each luxury home is shaped with thoughtful layouts, exceptional locations, personalized details, and a quiet focus on privacy, coming together to reflect the care and craft that define the Sobha way.

Reflecting on the exclusive experience at ‘The S’ on Sheikh Zayed Road, Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Real Estate, shared: “'The S' wasn't just another development; it was a project that demanded attention. From the design to the delivery, Sobha Realty brought something truly refined to the table, and we knew right away it was worth backing. Being part of its success wasn’t just exciting; it reaffirmed why we do what we do.”

Adding to this sentiment, Huimin Wang, Managing Director of Fastway Real Estate, said: “When Sobha Realty introduced 'The S' on Sheikh Zayed Road, it represented a bold vision of luxury; brought to life with unmatched precision and craftsmanship. Now, as it reaches completion, it stands as a testament to that promise and to everyone who believed in it from the very beginning.”

Designed for the global connoisseur, Sobha Privy Collection presents homes as rare and considered, as the lives they are meant to reflect.

As the final chapter in the Sobha Hartland II story, The S reflects Sobha’s legacy while charting a new path, demonstrating more than traditional luxury by delivering a deeper experience of space, calm, and refined living. With future additions envisioned across waterfronts, islands, and skyline-defining destinations, Sobha Privy Collection continues to shape a modern vocabulary of prestige anchored in the timeless principles of clarity, craft, and The Art of Sublime.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has thirteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.