The Chair will be based at University of Sharjah and lead research projects across AI, IoT, and applied, technological, biological, environmental and medical sciences

Fujairah, UAE – University of Sharjah and Fujairah Research Centre have announced a new research partnership to establish the ‘Fujairah Chair in Applied Science and Technology’ in the University of Sharjah. The partnership was finalized with signatures from Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of Fujairah Research Centre.

On his part, Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah to the officials of the Fujairah Research Centre and his appreciation to such partnership. Moreover, Dr. Al-Nuaimi expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with Fujairah Research Centre with the aim of establishing the Fujairah Chair for Professorship at the University of Sharjah to support joint scientific research and studies in the fields of technological and applied sciences, artificial intelligence, biological and environmental sciences, as well as collaboration in the preparation and implementation of joint scientific projects in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi also emphasized the University's commitment to providing a conducive environment for the preparation of scientific research that contributes to serving the community and meeting its needs in various fields, in collaboration with various local and international entities and institutions. He highlighted the University's progress and excellence in rigorous scientific research, particularly in terms of citations and research references.

“Fujairah Research Centre prides itself on national partnerships with the UAE’s most influential institutions. This exciting project is a part of this long-standing tradition and will embody the spirit of innovation that has so often been a catalyst for ground-breaking advancements in critical social, economic, and environmental areas,” said Dr. Ridouane.

Dr. Ridouane added: “The University of Sharjah has been our most active partner some time now and, with limitless possibilities in front of us, we are excited to continue our long-standing association. By once again bringing our collective experience, expertise, and resource together, we can make key breakthroughs that positively influence Emirati society in the future.”

The objectives of the scientific chair are centred around developing joint research and scientific studies in the fields of applied sciences, technology, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, biology, environmental and medical sciences. The University of Sharjah is a pioneer in the field of applied scientific research that aim at serving and developing the community in the United Arab Emirates. It has established several researches centres comprising over 80 research groups that work on a wide range of research projects benefiting the community in various fields.

The Fujairah Research Centre plays a central role in the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah and aligns with the UAE Innovation Strategy. The Centre focuses on applied research and technological innovation in desert and tropical regions, encompassing environmental, genetic, and marine aspects to achieve a sustainable economy in the UAE through sustainable utilization of natural resources.

Under the agreement, Fujairah Research Centre will fund the Chair and contribute to research activity, thereby enriching joint efforts to drive community and sustainability development. In tandem, the University of Sharjah will prepare comprehensive studies, conduct research, and provide scientific expertise to address the UAE environment challenges.

Representatives from the University of Sharjah were present at the signing of the agreement. Among them were Prof. Youssef Al-Hayek, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Scientific Research and Graduate Studies; Mr. Shihab AL Hammadi, the Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Dr. Salah Taher Al-Haj, the Vice Chancellor for Community Service Affairs; Prof. Rabih Halwani, Acting Director of the Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Research; Prof. Faker Al Gharaibeh, Director of the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences Research; Dr. Nora Al-Karbi, Head of the Scientific Research Relations Department; and Dr. Manar Abutalib, Coordinator of Research Operations at the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies.

