Three outstanding students presented climate policy papers and participated in international negotiations alongside leading universities from around the world

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences Dubai (UE Dubai) proudly announces that three of its Digital Business and Data Science, and Business Management students are currently participating in the COP 30 Simulation Conference at The British University in Egypt, Cairo, taking place from the 4th to the 8th of October 2025. Their participation follows their successful completion of the COP 30 Simulation Fellowship Programme and the submission of their policy paper on climate action, reflecting the university’s commitment to preparing future leaders and empowering students to develop solutions to global climate challenges.

Organised by The British University in Egypt (BUE) in collaboration with COPPE/UFRJ- Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and UNDP Egypt, the COP 30 simulation is a multi-phase educational programme that brings together students from around the world for capacity building, research and live negotiation training on climate policy and international diplomacy from leading experts. It equips students with the knowledge and skills to influence global climate discussions and policies and prepares them to engage with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30), taking place in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025.

Aleesha Mae Fortin, Luise Oltmanns, and Saif Ismail from UE Dubai were selected among 150 participants to take part in the COP 30 Simulation Conference, where they engaged in debates, developed policy solutions and addressed pressing climate challenges. Their participation followed an intensive two-week online capacity-building programme, during which they conducted research and submitted their policy and declarations on addressing increasing water scarcity, droughts, and floods that threaten human security, food systems, and ecosystems worldwide, and proposing sustainable responses to climate impacts. They also received mentorship from experts to refine their strategies and drafting process.

At COP 30 Simulation Conference, participants took on the roles of country delegates, chief negotiators, and non-state actors in a mock UN COP setting. Through working groups, plenary sessions, and drafting committees, they negotiated and collaborated to develop research-based resolutions that mirror the official COP30 agenda — including advancing climate action, presenting new national plans (NDCs), and reviewing finance pledges to keep global warming within 1.5°C. Their negotiations culminated in the formal adoption of the COP 30 Simulation Declaration, which will be presented at the actual COP 30 in Belém. Around 20 outstanding students have been selected to participate in the real conference, further bridging youth engagement with global climate policy.

Commenting on the experience, Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of Information Technology & Communication at University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai said: “We are proud of our students for their dedication and excellence throughout this journey. The COP 30 Simulation mirrors real-world climate negotiations, giving them a powerful platform to learn and put their knowledge, diplomacy and critical thinking into action. At the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, we are committed to creating these transformative learning experiences that prepare our students to step confidently into leadership roles, not just as future professionals, but as global changemakers.”

Reflecting on their experience with COP 30 simulation, the participating students said:“Participating in the COP30 Simulation at the British University in Cairo has been an inspiring and exceptional journey for us. Engaging with students from more than 90 universities representing countries across the globe has challenged us to think critically, collaborate across cultures, and negotiate effectively on complex climate issues. The experience required dedication, in-depth research, strong teamwork and late-night sessions. It has sharpened our negotiation and communication skills, broadened our global perspective, and deepened our understanding of international climate policy. Above all, it has reinforced our commitment to contributing to meaningful climate action and a more sustainable future.”

Building on 25 years of academic excellence from the University of Europe for Applied sciences in Germany, the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai supports the development of forward-thinking skills, and industry-aligned programmes that equip students with practical skills and experiences relevant to today’s job market. UE Dubai also champions sustainability by empowering young innovators to drive real environmental change through impactful initiatives such as the Green Genius Challenge and active participation in global programmes such as the COP 30 Simulation Conference.

