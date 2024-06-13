Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST) is proud to announce the launch of UDST G-Lab, a revolutionary research hub powered by Google Cloud with the support of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the speed and reliability of UDST's research across diverse fields such as information technology, engineering technology, business analytics, bioinformatics, and more.

UDST is committed to leveraging the agile and sustainable solutions provided by the platform to efficiently future-proof students' skills and offer hands-on experience with cloud technologies. Leveraging Google Cloud compute and storage will provide the foundation for scalable, high-performance computing essentials for advanced simulations and modeling projects, while BigQuery and Google Cloud’s AI tools enable researchers at UDST to analyze vast datasets, uncover patterns, and accelerate ground-breaking discoveries. Moreover, RAD Lab Access will facilitate rapid prototyping, experimentation, and collaboration with Google Cloud's world-class engineers and researchers. The University’s reputation for fostering a culture of innovation made Google Cloud the ideal choice due to its scalability and flexibility to further support UDST's extensive applied academic and research programs.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “Qatar is progressing towards becoming a global leader in innovation and scientific research, as outlined in its National Strategy. As a national university, we aim to be an integral part of this strategy by enhancing our research programs with cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a leading position in innovation. With the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Google Cloud, UDST-G-Lab will offer our community top-notch resources and play a crucial role in propelling applied research that has the potential to transform both Qatar and the global landscape.”

“We are excited to see G-Lab, a state-of-the-art research facility powered by Google Cloud, come to life at UDST. This lab represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering researchers with cutting-edge technology,” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s purpose-built AI Infrastructure, researchers at UDST will be able to access the computational power needed for AI breakthroughs. Advanced data analytics tools such as BigQuery will enable them to harness the full potential of their data, while Vertex AI provides a world-class platform for building and deploying AI models. This collaboration underscores our belief in the transformative power of technology to drive meaningful research and discovery. We are confident that G-Lab will serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking advancements across various fields, and we look forward to witnessing the achievements that will emerge from this partnership."

The University is proud to be Qatar's first national higher education institution dedicated to applied, technical, and professional education. Recognized for its student-centered learning environment, cutting-edge facilities and distinguished faculty, UDST is committed to nurturing students' skills and preparing them for successful careers.

In a world where technology is rapidly evolving, UDST is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and committed to its mission to equip its community with exceptional resources that will enable the exploration of innovative ideas and the development of new prototypes. With the backing of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Google Cloud, UDST is turning the concept of innovation into a practical reality.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

