Doha, Qatar, As part of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to Russia, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innopolis University marking a major step in academic cooperation and professional development. The agreement was signed by Ms. Najla Al-Naemi, Director of Partnerships and Engagement at UDST, and Aleksei Pavlov the Deputy Director of the Russian IT university.

The MoU outlines both institutions’ mutual goal to cooperate across several academic fields. It serves as a framework for advancing shared objectives and engaging in joint activities that will benefit students, faculty, and researchers from both universities. The entities will collaborate on scientific and research projects in the fields of machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and robotics. Special attention will be given to the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, smart cities, and energy, key sectors for both Qatar and Russia.

The partnership includes the establishment of a platform to support technology startups in the field of AI, providing access to laboratories, mentoring programs, and investment opportunities offered by both universities. Additionally, the institutions plan to develop joint educational programs and organize international events aimed at knowledge exchange and the pursuit of breakthrough solutions in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, highlighted the significance of the agreement: “We are proud to establish this partnership with Innopolis University, in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Qatar, aligning with the country’s vision of cultivating global connections and innovation-driven education. This collaboration will offer our students and faculty valuable international exposure and open doors to cutting-edge research, academic exchange, and transformative learning experiences. Innopolis University’s excellence in technology and innovation makes it an ideal partner as we work together to shape the future of higher education.”

Mr. Iskander Bariev, Director of Innopolis University, highlighted the importance of the agreement, stating: “This will expand the horizons of Russian-Qatari cooperation in the field of high technology. University of Doha for Science and Technology has a strong research base, and our IT university has competencies in the field of applied AI: medical diagnostics, logistics, creation of new drugs and materials, and more. Together, we will be able to accelerate the development of new innovative projects. In addition, the cooperation between the two universities will strengthen scientific and technological ties between our countries and will also help in the development of an international ecosystem of AI developments.”

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of academic staff and students for teaching, visits, joint research experiments, and internships, as well as the implementation of collaborative projects. UDST and Innopolis University have also committed to sharing best practices and innovative experiences, with the potential to expand their cooperation into other mutually agreed areas in the future.

This collaboration is part of UDST’s broader internationalization strategy and emphasizes its position as a leader in applied education, committed to empowering the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and industry professionals.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

Innopolis University specializes in education, research, and development in the field of information technology and robotics. The Russian IT university cooperates with 52 academic partners from 25 countries and with 400 industrial ones. Since 2012, the university's portfolio includes 538 implemented commercial and grant projects for Gazprom, Aeroflot, Kamaz, Norilsk Nickel, Rosseti, RusHydro, Severstal, and other companies.