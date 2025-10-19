Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology is pleased to announce that admissions for the Winter 2026 semester are now open, offering a wide selection of Master’s programs, in addition to a select number of Bachelor’s programs. The available undergraduate programs include the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Digital Communication and Media Production (Arabic–English Track) under the College of Computing and Information Technology, the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing and the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Paramedicine under the College of Health Sciences, and the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Construction Engineering under the College of Engineering and Technology.

Prospective students, including Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women who are eligible for tuition fee exemptions for undergraduate programs, are encouraged to apply via the University’s website: www.udst.edu.qa.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, emphasized the University’s focus to advancing applied education, stating: "UDST is committed to delivering a world-class educational experience that seamlessly integrates theory with practical application, enabling our students to transform knowledge into skills that contribute to Qatar’s sustainable future. We strive to prepare graduates who are capable of creativity, leadership, and excellence in fields critical to the nation’s growth, particularly in science, technology, and innovation, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030."

At UDST, students study within a technologically advanced campus that promotes both academic and personal growth. The University’s state-of-the-art facilities, specialized laboratories, and wellness-oriented environment provide an integrated learning experience that encourages innovation, applied skills development, and a healthy balance between academic achievement and well-being.

Applicants must meet the admission requirements specific to their chosen programs. In addition, applicants are required to complete the University’s English and Math Placement Tests. Those who do not meet the required standards may enroll in UDST’s Foundation Program, which is designed to equip them with the essential skills needed to join the academic program of their choice.

Beyond academics, UDST offers a vibrant campus life rich with extracurricular activities, research opportunities, and student exchange programs, ensuring a holistic educational experience. As part of its dedication to student well-being, the University recently launched a comprehensive Wellness Strategy designed to support both physical and mental health. UDST also promotes a strong culture of sports and wellness, providing students with access to a wide range of modern facilities, including gyms, swimming pools, football fields, and specialized fitness programs.

UDST’s business incubator “UHUB” promotes students’ entrepreneurial mindset by helping them turn ideas into real business ventures through incubation, mentorship, and industry collaboration. It connects academic learning with practical innovation, supporting Qatar’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

Building on its strong foundation in applied education, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic collaborations with local and international partners, UDST continues to stand as a national leader in shaping Qatari talent, empowering graduates to compete globally and drive the nation’s sustainable growth.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official: