Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has opened applications for the winter 2024 semester, enabling prospective students to apply online via the UDST website, "udst.edu.qa," for selected programs.

Excitingly among those programs open for enrollment are the recently launched degrees developed to address changing market needs and tailored to direct application in Qatar. These include the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering with a strong focus on LNG shipping; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering – Smart Manufacturing which enables students to integrate high-level skills in managing design processes; and the Master of Science in Sustainable Tourism with a strong focus on eco-tourism and heritage tourism.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said, “Each semester we have enormous interest in our programs from prospective students and their families. This reflects how sought-after applied education is, and the pivotal role it plays in co-developing the knowledge and skills required by students to successfully enter tomorrow’s workforce. UDST is the leader of technical and vocational education in Qatar. Unwavering in our commitment to ensure more than just academic education, we also provide a wide range of engaging extra-curricular and sporting activities on campus and equip students for professional success throughout their lifetime.”

Spanning five colleges - Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education - UDST offers 64 diverse and comprehensive programs, including five Master’s programs especially developed to address market needs in relevant fields. The University facilitates immersive learning, involving critical thinking and integrative experiences through simulated environments, as well as workplace training and an overall focus on applied education. This approach allows students to gain in-depth expertise in their respective study fields and ensures they possess practical, employable skills with which to enter an increasingly competitive workforce.

The following programs are open for enrollment at the College of Engineering and Technology: Electrical Engineering - Telecommunications and Network Engineering; Chemical Engineering - Processing Engineering; Mechanical Engineering - Maintenance Engineering; Electrical Engineering - Electrical Power and Renewable Energy Engineering; Electrical Engineering - Automation and Control Systems Engineering; Mechanical Engineering – Smart Manufacturing Engineering; Construction Engineering; and Marine Engineering.

At the College of Business, the following Master of Science programs are open for student registration: Human Resource Management; Sustainable Tourism Management; and Accounting and Finance. Also open now is the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) in Healthcare Management.

At the College of Computing and Information Technology, the following programs are open for enrollment: Data and Cyber Security; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Information Systems; Information Technology; and Digital Communication and Media Production.

The College of Health Sciences has two programs open for enrollment for winter 2024, Practical Nursing and Primary Care Paramedicine.

Open for enrollment at the College of General Education is the University’s Postgraduate Diploma (PG Dip.) in STEM/TVET Education.

Centering students in the learning journey, UDST provides a wide range of practical learning experiences to bridge classroom knowledge and workplace application, helping students to add value to the economy as early as possible. Curriculums at the University are developed in alignment with the International and National Academic Qualifications Framework and employ hands-on experiential learning methodologies, which include 40-70% practical experience related to one or more professional fields. Delivered by skilled instructors in technologically advanced classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments, UDST consistently ensures a high-quality educational experience throughout all of its programs.

Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempt from paying tuition fees for all undergraduate programs at UDST. The decision was announced by the University's board of trustees in 2020 and has since given thousands of students the chance to study at UDST and benefit from international-level applied education.

Academic entry criteria differ between programs; however, general admission criteria to UDST requires applicants to hold a high school graduation certificate with a minimum overall average of 60% or its equivalent. Applicants must also meet or exceed the minimum score on the University’s English Placement Test and complete UDST’s Math Placement Test. Should applicants not meet these Placement Test requirements, they may be eligible for the University’s Foundation Program, which assists students in gaining the necessary skills they need for their preferred course of study. The admissions will remain open until 18 November 2023.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

