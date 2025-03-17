Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology recently welcomed Dr. Mohammad Etedali, senior lecturer at LUT/LAB University in Finland, for an insightful keynote session addressing the evolving landscape of language education and the growing impact of artificial intelligence. The session, attended by faculty and students, explored the transition from a digital divide to one increasingly shaped by AI advancements.

Dr. Etedali, who has an extensive teaching background spanning Iran, Kuwait, and Finland, discussed the rapid technological shifts that have redefined education, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized how the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions, much like AI is now shaping new paradigms in teaching and learning.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “At UDST, we recognize the transformative power of artificial intelligence in education and the necessity of preparing our students and faculty for the opportunities and challenges it brings. Dr. Etedali’s keynote reinforced the importance of responsible AI integration, ensuring that technology enhances learning while upholding ethical standards. Through such insightful discussions, we continue to empower our academic community with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven future.”

Dr. Mohammed Etedali emphasized that integrating artificial intelligence into educational systems requires establishing a balanced framework. This framework should ensure that AI is used as an inclusive tool that enhances the learning experience in an ethical and equitable manner for all.

The session sparked meaningful discussions on the opportunities and challenges AI presents, highlighting UDST’s commitment to equipping students and educators with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. Attendees left with a deeper understanding of the evolving educational landscape and the role AI will play in shaping the future of learning.

