​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – The $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award, presented by Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East, and Burjeel Holdings (ADX: Burjeel), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, will recognize and reward excellence in physical and mental well-being across the global energy sector.

The $1 million Human Energy Award will be won by one organization associated with the Energy sector, with the most innovative, impactful, and measurable solution to enhance the physical and mental health and well-being of energy workers worldwide. The inaugural winner will be announced at the upcoming edition of ADIPEC in November 2025.

The Human Energy Awards are the first global recognition platform focused exclusively on workforce wellbeing in the Energy industry. The initiative addresses a growing awareness of the need to prioritize mental health, resilience, and holistic wellness as integral components of operational performance and employee engagement.

The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the energy supply chain, where the financial incentive can deliver significant operational and cultural impact.

Submissions will be evaluated by a distinguished, independent, international jury, bringing together expertise from health, wellness, and global leadership. Dr Richard Heron, former Vice President of Health and Chief Medical Officer at BP, will serve as Chair of the Jury. With over 15 years of experience leading global health strategies and serving on multiple international advisory boards, Dr. Heron brings deep insight into occupational health and well-being.

He is joined by Vinay Menon, a renowned wellness coach known for his work with elite athletes including Chelsea FC and the Belgium national team at FIFA 2022, and John Defterios, an award-winning journalist and economic analyst with over three decades of experience covering global energy and emerging markets.

In his comments, Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “The Human Energy Awards reflects RPM’s commitment to placing people at the centre of progress. This initiative is about setting a new benchmark to recognise how the Energy sector values and supports its workforce.”

Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International – a subsidiary of RPM, who is leading the Award steering committee, added: “This initiative is designed to recognise and inspire organizations who think differently about health and well-being. We want to encourage innovative solutions that make a tangible difference to people across the energy value chain.”

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Our partnership reflects a shared mission to prioritize the health of those driving the energy sector. This award highlights the vital role of preventive care and well-being in sustaining a resilient workforce.”

Aligned with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, the Human Energy Awards underscore the UAE’s commitment to pioneering global standards in health, innovation, and workforce wellbeing.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 350+ ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, performs over 1,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations every year, and offers reliable medical support for 650+ local and international events annually.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 110 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 36 medical centers, 29 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and 10 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.