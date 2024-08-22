Doha, Qatar: In a constant endeavor to enhance collaboration between academia and the media industry, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and the Doha Film Institute (DFI) have officially announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership is designed to foster collaboration, focusing on training and education, program development, and community outreach activities. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, CEO of DFI, in the presence of a distinguished delegation from both entities.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation across various domains, further supporting UDST’s mission to provide its students with applied learning opportunities and real-world industry exposure. The partnership will especially benefit students in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) program, offering budding media and film enthusiasts training and volunteering opportunities as well as access to advanced educational resources from DFI.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are proud to collaborate with DFI, an esteemed institution that not only fosters local culture and media production but also operates with international standards and a global impact. UDST has recently introduced an Arabic-English track for its popular DCMP bachelor’s program to further support the labor needs of Qatar’s dynamic media industry. Enhancing this program with DFI’s resources and expertise will enrich the curriculum and prepare our graduates for successful careers.”

Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, CEO of DFI, added, “Today marks a vital partnership between academia and creativity. The collaboration between UDST and DFI epitomizes the power of synergy, blending the art of storytelling with diverse media forms. UDST has quickly established itself as a pioneering university, and together we embark on a journey to inspire, educate, and innovate, paving the way for students equipped with practical knowledge to make meaningful contributions to our community and economic progress”.

The partnership strives to benefit all UDST students and faculty by organizing joint events such as speaker sessions and workshops. Additionally, both parties have agreed to collaborate on community outreach activities based on their shared interests, aiming to foster a deeper connection with the local community.

By combining resources and expertise, both institutions will strengthen their commitment to nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and media professionals. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in bridging the gap between academia and the media industry, paving the way for innovative educational opportunities and fostering Qatar’s robust media landscape.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.