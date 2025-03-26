Jeddah – United Pharmacies Group has announced the signing of its first strategic agreement for the manufacturing of private-label pharmaceutical and therapeutic products in partnership with Avalon Pharma’s manufacturing facility. The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of senior executives from both companies.

The agreement was signed on behalf of United Pharmacies by Dr. Shalaei Taha, Chief Commercial Officer, in the presence of Dr. Roweida Yassin, Chief Marketing Officer, and Dr. Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Chief Financial Officer. Representing Avalon Pharma, the agreement was signed by Dr. Mohamed Metwally, alongside several department heads from both organizations.

Strengthening Local Partnerships & Supporting Vision 2030

This agreement marks a significant milestone in United Pharmacies’ strategy to forge strategic partnerships with local pharmaceutical manufacturers in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, which aims to localize pharmaceutical production, enhance drug security, and reduce reliance on imports. By boosting local manufacturing, Saudi Arabia is taking a major step toward ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient healthcare sector.

Enhancing Healthcare Quality at Competitive Prices

Under this agreement, United Pharmacies will introduce a range of essential and high-demand pharmaceuticals to the Saudi market at competitive prices, ensuring sustainable availability. This initiative will help strengthen the Kingdom’s ability to meet the pharmaceutical needs of both citizens and residents while reducing the risk of potential shortages.

A Strong Strategic Vision for the Future of the Pharmaceutical Sector

Khaled Yassin, CEO of United Pharmacies Group, emphasized that this collaboration is driven by the strong leadership vision of Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Yassin, the company’s founder, and a clear strategic direction from the executive team. The initiative aims to enhance United Pharmacies’ position in the pharmaceutical sector while expanding its private-label product portfolio to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to consumers.

Future Strategic Partnerships in the Pipeline

Yassin further highlighted that this agreement is just the first step in a series of future strategic partnerships aimed at advancing Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical industry and elevating pharmacy services across the Kingdom.

Through this initiative, United Pharmacies reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative pharmaceutical solutions and supporting the Kingdom’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical sector. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national vision to enhance quality of life and improve healthcare standards.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Metwally, Chief Commercial Officer of Avalon Pharma, praised this strategic collaboration, stating that the partnership with United Pharmacies underscores Avalon Pharma’s dedication to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector. He reaffirmed that Avalon Pharma remains committed to manufacturing pharmaceutical products that meet global quality standards, ensuring they cater to the needs of the local market while enhancing the efficiency of the pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom.