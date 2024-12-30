Holding a 10% market share, "United" continues to lead as a trusted healthcare retail brand.

Khalid Yassin: United Pharmacies Group has ambitious plans to expand its investments both locally and internationally.

United Pharmacies is celebrating its 35th anniversary since its establishment in 1990 by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Rahim Al Yassin. Over the decades, the company has grown into one of Saudi Arabia's leading retail healthcare brands, guided by an inspiring vision and exceptional leadership.

The timeless words of Sheikh Dr. Al Yassin, "We do not compete with others; we compete with ourselves to deliver better services to our customers and contribute to our community's well-being," remain the compass that drives the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation over three decades.

Unlimited Ambitions

Marking this milestone, Khalid Yassin, CEO of United Pharmacies Group, stated:

"The story of United Pharmacies is an inspiring model of success based on values, hard work, and commitment to serving society. This legacy continues to fuel the company’s aspirations for achieving more milestones and solidifying its role as a cornerstone in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector."

Yassin also highlighted the group’s ambitious future plans, which include local expansions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and exploring international investment opportunities.

Core Success Factors

The CEO emphasized the company’s focus on delivering a superior customer experience through its extensive branch network. The group is committed to strategic expansion by opening new branches and broadening its range of services.

Yassin also underscored the company’s digital transformation efforts, which involve adopting advanced technologies via innovative e-commerce platforms. These platforms allow customers to order products with ease and security, ensuring United Pharmacies remains at the forefront of modern retail. Continuous innovation and investment in enhancing services and products further ensure that the company always delivers the best.

Investing in Human Capital

Khalid Yassin reiterated that investing in human capital is a cornerstone of United Pharmacies' strategy, describing the workforce as the company’s most valuable asset. The group prioritizes employee training and skill development to maintain its competitive edge.

A Sustainable Legacy

The achievements of United Pharmacies extend beyond financial success and geographic expansion. The group has made a notable social impact by supporting various health and awareness initiatives that improve quality of life. These efforts align with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes enhancing the quality of health and development services.

An Inspirational Founder’s Vision

Dr. Mohammed Abdel Wahab El-Morsy, the group’s Chief Financial Officer, noted that since its inception, United Pharmacies has embodied a vision to provide exceptional healthcare services that meet the needs of all societal segments. Sheikh Dr. Al Yassin, the group’s founder, prioritized outstanding customer service, product quality, professional excellence, and adherence to the highest ethical and professional standards.

Dr. El-Morsy added:

"The company’s growth has gone hand in hand with its commitment to corporate social responsibility, extending its services beyond providing medication and healthcare products to actively contributing to initiatives that promote community health and sustainability."

A Network of Over 400 Branches

Under the leadership of Khalid Yassin, United Pharmacies has expanded its footprint to include more than 400 branches across the Kingdom. This extensive network has solidified the company’s position as one of the top three retail healthcare brands in Saudi Arabia, commanding a market share of no less than 10%.