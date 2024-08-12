Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global hospitality management company with over three decades of luxury hospitality expertise, is excited to announce positive results at their portfolio of hotels in the Middle East through high-level expertise ensuring value for all stakeholders. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, UHM has cultivated a reputation for excellence, strong relationships and a distinguished leadership team, developing winning hospitality concepts across the world. All hotels in UHM’s portfolio maintain positive performance during the summer months, and are geared up to have a strong season ahead.

UHM successfully manages hospitality concepts worldwide, focusing on asset development, operationalization and management. The company's portfolio includes upscale hotels, luxury resorts, branded residences and vacation homes, featuring leading industry brands such as the Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Hyatt Regency, Movenpick, Vignette Collection, Yotel, Wyndham and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, as well as asset management of Fairmont-branded resorts. Managing over USD 2.2 billion in assets, UHM offers innovative services and concepts dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry.

A closer look at the many ways UHM is elevating the standards of hospitality in the region:

Efficiency at the helm of affairs

Business projections and risk assessments are done well in advance for the summer period, and inflow and outflow are closely monitored to ensure the books are maintained positively.

UHM rejects the one-size-fits-all method. Its, and instead focuses on a holistic approach to ensure that each property is managed based on specific market data and clear facts rather than generic aspirations. For instance, resorts have different business mixes and commercial performance strategies compared to city-centered hotels.

Centralized financial services and procurement ensure a 20% or more savings on payroll for properties. Additionally, UHM has partnered with vendors who are ideal for distinct property styles and uses economies of scale to negotiate and pass on the benefit to its properties. This is evident from the considerable savings on linen, laundry, staff meals, etc. Furthermore, clustering of selected disciplines and roles ensures a top-light model in all departments, promoting efficiency and consistency without compromising on standards.

Property Improvement Plans are reviewed and planned well in advance to ensure provisions for the same are well-managed throughout the year, avoiding any negative cash flow during the summer months. Suppliers are on a 30-day payment cycle, which ensures their support with the best value during tough months. With effective cash flow management, UHM avoids capital calls to owners, which is a general trend during a tough business environment.

Innovative Concepts by UHM

UHM’s focus on ‘revenue per square meter’ lead to the development of several award winning restaurants & bar and wellness concepts. Rohini by Little Miss India, Little Miss India, Rohini by Little Miss India, UBK, Frevo, Zest, Mimo Café and Serenity – The Art of Well Being are among UHM’s unique concepts around F&B and wellbeing. These brands fill niches in the market, and are ready to be integrated into properties worldwide. By launching these unique concepts, UHM provides holistic solutions to hospitality owners and investors, not only managing properties but also offering the franchise of its F&B and wellness brands.

Commenting on their standings in the industry, Greg O’Stean, CEO at UHM said: “Our key differentiators are what truly set us apart in the industry. By focusing on specialized talent, embracing our passion for hospitality and implementing innovative processes, we ensure that every property we manage achieves its full potential. Our local attitude allows us to blend global expertise with local insights, delivering a unique and unparalleled experience for our guests and clients. Efficiency and consistency drive our value proposition, making United Hospitality Management a preferred partner for many owners and international brands.”

United Hospitality Management, backed by United Investments Portugal (UIP), officially launched in November 2023 with a strategic focus on expansion in the Middle East and Europe. With ambitious growth plans to manage over 100 hotels and resorts globally in the next five years, UHM is set to elevate the art of hospitality to unprecedented heights.

For more information about United Hospitality Management, its expert team and their work, visit www.unitedhospitality.com.

