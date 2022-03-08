Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University used the occasion of International Women's Day to highlight the role of its female graduates in advancing the UAE’s progress, success, and development.



The UAEU is proud of female graduates who have had major impact in the national and international community. In keeping with the wise leadership of the UAE, which has always supported the empowerment of women to excel in all domains, the University celebrates International Women’s Day which honours the achievements of all women.



Since its foundation in 1976 the UAEU has produced 17,783 graduates, many of whom hold vital positions. Included in graduates who have gone on to have influence in society are Her Excellency Maryam Khalfan al-Roumi, Minister of Social Affairs 2006, Her Excellency Jamila Bint Salem Masbah al-Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education in 2016, Her Excellency Najla Mohammed al-Awar, Minister of Community Development 2016, Ma'ale Noura Mohammed al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Noura Al-Matrushi, the first Arab astronaut.



The University’s female 221 faculty members, working as Assistant, Associate, and Full Professors, provide continuous distinguished service to the community and participate with a variety of social institutions. This ensures the UAEU works towards gender balance in support of the nation’s progress.



Dr. Saeeda Saleh Almarzooqi, Associate Professor of Pathology and the Assistant Dean for Medical Education in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Consultant Pathologist at Tawam Hospital, said: "International Women's Day is a day when we show our gratitude for the wise leadership of our founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and that of his brothers who serve as our leaders today. They enabled the UAE’s daughters to contribute to science and the workforce, and thus to build a reality of which we are proud. In the future we look forward to greater achievements. It is a day when we thank every father, brother and son who have helped and supported us. Daughters of the UAE are celebrating their achievements in various domains, and their responsibility for qualifying an educated and creative future generation”.



Dr. Saeeda holds a Bachelor's degree in General Medicine and Surgery. Subsequent to this achievement she studied anatomical pathology at McGill University in Canada, and completed a fellowship in pediatric tissue and oncology at Nationwide Children's Hospital affiliated with Ohio State University. She is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Canada (FRCPC), a member of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology and the Society of Pediatric Pathology.



She has participated in several training courses and workshops locally and internationally. In addition to many local and international conferences, she has published many research papers on cervical cancer and a number of rare pediatric tumors, as well as participating in laboratory research projects on infections, inflammatory bowel disease and tumor pathogenesis. She is a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Society of Scholars and chairman of the Women in Science Committee of the Emirates Council of Scholars.



Dr. Ruwaya al-Kindi, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences in the College of Science and Assistant Dean for Research and Graduate Studies said, "International Women's Day celebrates women's cultural, social and economic achievements. It marks the fact that women are active, powerful leaders, and change makers. Nevertheless in order to ensure greater gender equality and sustainable development we need to continue to identify opportunities to enable women to play an equal role in decision-making" .



Dr. Ruwaya al-Kindi has served on several scientific committees at the department, college, and university level, including the University's Academic Council, the UAEU Executive Committee for Sustainability, the UAEU Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Award team for 2015, the Future University Project (Graduate Studies Team) and the UAEU Senior Committee for the Development of Scientific Research and Innovation Strategy. She also represents the University locally and internationally, including the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, the National Biosecurity Committee, the International Water Resources Association. Dr. Ruwaya is a researcher and has had many papers published in prestigious scientific journals in the field of water quality, specifically in the impact of Microplastics on marine organisms.