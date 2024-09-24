Haytham Torkey, Managing Partner at "United Accountants – a member of the Nexia International," celebrates the fourth anniversary of its establishment and expands its services in the Egyptian, Arab, and Gulf markets. The firm is broadening its service portfolio to include financial technology, strategic consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation.

The "United Accountants – a member of the Nexia International" office aims to expand its service offerings in new fields, such as financial technology, strategic consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation, along with services related to international taxation, to meet the increasing market needs, according to HaythamTorkey, the Managing Partner at the firm.Torkey stated that "United Accountants" is a full member of "Nexia" which has a global presence in providing assurance, auditing, tax, and financial consulting services through790 offices around the world.

He added that "United Accountants" serves more than 480 institutions operating in various economic sectors, such as banking, investment funds, financial technology, tourism, hotels, commercial and industrial companies, retail, the government sector, real estate, and healthcare, as well as educational institutions. This reflects the extensive experience that "United Accountants" has in providing financial consulting and transaction management across different sectors, positioning it as a strategic partner for investors and companies.Additionally, he noted that "United Accountants" has welcomed a selection of distinguished partners this year, who possess extensive experience in the "Big Four" professional firms and hold high levels of local and international professional qualifications, contributing to expanding the range of services offered to clients and striving to penetrate international markets that are in desperate need of such services.

Torkey pointed out that the firm is currently working with several companies to provide financial due diligence services for acquisitions, as well as financial planning and restructuring by adding new strategies to improve operational efficiency, thereby enhancing growth and sustainability for these companies.He reported 40% growth in the number of clients for the office during 2024 compared to the previous year. Torkey stated, "This growth reflects the trust that the financial and business community has in the services we provide and our ongoing expansion in delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions to meet market needs."

It is worth mentioning that "United Accountants" consists of 9 partners and over 200 experts in various specialties, including accounting, auditing, financial consulting, taxation, strategic planning, and digital transformation.Torkey also mentioned that the office has a transfer pricing unit, which specializes in addressing the challenges of tax pricing on related party transactions.He emphasized that the presence of foreign investments attracts more local and global investors, increasing investor diversity and contributing to the stability of the Egyptian market.

Regarding his expectations for the stock market's performance in the coming period, he noted that this depends on several factors such as political and economic stability, as well as the implementation of government reforms.He added that the launch of the first regulated voluntary market for registering, issuing, and trading carbon reduction certificates is one of Egypt's steps toward achieving economic and environmental sustainability, adopting innovative policies that contribute to mitigating climate change.In his advice to entrepreneurs, startups, and small investors, Torkey emphasized the importance of adhering to governance principles, focusing on long-term investments that enable them to withstand short-term market fluctuations, maintaining relatively safe cash liquidity, building customer trust, and keeping abreast of economic news and market trends.