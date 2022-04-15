Dubai, UAE: Buying a home is one of the greatest investments you will make in your lifetime. It can also be a lengthy and frustrating process without the right realtor to guide you through it. Unique Properties sets itself apart from other brokerage firms in Dubai and the UAE due to its long-standing reputation and award-winning trusted relationships with big-name developers.

Unique Properties has been able to combine its experience in the market and personal touch to become a global authority on the effective transaction of properties, providing insightful advisory support along with sensitivity and intelligence. Since its inception in 2008, Unique Properties has consistently been named as one of the top brokerage agencies among Dubai’s leading developers. 2021 was no different, and saw Unique Properties contribute to 4.5% of the overall ‘off-plan sales’ in Dubai and 1% of overall Dubai’s real estate economy.

Today, Unique Properties employ a wealth of experts and experienced individuals in the real estate market in the Middle East. Each member handpicked by the directors, from multiple countries, comes with vast knowledge of the market and experience to tailor local and international client experiences to bring out the best results. The Unique Properties employees come from 40 countries and speak 35 languages collectively guiding and helping global citizens to make the best real estate investment decisions in the market.

Unique Properties offers a whole host of services, including off-plan investment consultation, where it has a dedicated team that guides clients from launch to handover. The company works with hand-picked, well-reputed developers, who have a trustworthy development track record and links to government bodies - all of this to ensure reliable and secure investments to the client. The real estate consultation firm also offers investment portfolio management, enabling customers to maximize the performance and worth of their property portfolio through asset allocation, risk management, transaction supervision, and the meticulous execution of asset strategy.

Unique Properties consultants combine their wealth of experience with the company’s infrastructure and operational excellence to provide residential and commercial leasing, providing expert insights and management strategies in all disposal and acquisition assignments, from pre-leasing and leasing to acquisition, all for any asset type. Lastly, by listing rental properties, screening tenants, and handling security deposits, repairs, and notices to resolve disputes, the property management team takes away the hassle of client relationship management, conversation, and paperwork away from the client.

The diverse range of services at Unique Properties is renowned for unmatched efficiency and expertise, coupled with a dedication towards customer satisfaction, which has earned Unique Properties the reputation of being one of the most reliable property companies in the UAE.

