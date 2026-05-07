Unique Properties, UAE's leading brokerage, doubles down on its investment in human capital, a defining statement of faith in the UAE’s long-term growth story.

Dubai, UAE: Unique Properties has announced a landmark seven-figure investment to bring on board one of Dubai’s leading brokers, Alessandro Console. The strategic acquisition signals the company’s continued commitment to investing in top-tier talent, even as global and regional dynamics introduce short-term market fluctuations.

With regional tensions leading to a temporary cooling in transaction volumes and a more measured approach from certain investor segments, industry experts widely agree that these are short-term headwinds within a fundamentally strong and upward-trending market.

It is within this context that Unique Properties’ latest move stands out. Led by Armin Jalili and Arash Jalili, Unique Properties is doubling down on its growth strategy by investing in human capital, recognising that the future of real estate lies not just in inventory, but in expertise, relationships, and strategic advisory.

“This is more than a high-value signing, it is a statement of intent,” said Armin Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties. “In times of uncertainty, organisations with foresight invest in capability. We firmly believe in the UAE’s long-term growth story, and that belief is reflected in our commitment to bringing the best minds into our ecosystem.”

“What we are seeing right now is not a slowdown in demand, but a shift towards more strategic decision-making,” said Alessandro Console. “Investors are still actively looking at Dubai, they’re simply prioritising quality and long-term value. Joining Unique Properties at this moment reflects a shared belief in that future, one where insight, access, and expertise will define the next phase of growth.”

Alessandro Console joins the firm as a leading off-plan specialist, known for his relationship-driven approach and strong track record with global high-net-worth investors. His expertise lies in curating luxury, high-yield opportunities in partnership with some of the region’s most prominent developers, making him a trusted advisor to a loyal base of repeat clients.

This acquisition reflects a broader shift in mindset within the company, from a transactional approach to one that prioritises long-term value creation for clients. By strengthening its talent pool, Unique Properties aims to offer clients a sharper competitive edge in an increasingly sophisticated and fast-moving market. In a market where over 6,700 new brokers entered Dubai in the first half of 2025 alone, compressing commissions and commoditising advisory services, the differentiator is not inventory. It is intellect, relationships, and trust.

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global real estate powerhouse, moves like these highlight the underlying strength of the UAE’s economic vision, where strategic investment, even during periods of uncertainty, is seen as a catalyst for sustained growth.