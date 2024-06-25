Leading the Way in Dubai South’s Real Estate Boom, Unique Properties Celebrates AED 20 Billion in Sales ~

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai South, located at the edge of Al Maktoum International Airport, neighbouring Jebel Ali and Expo City, Dubai South is emerging as one of the most exciting new districts in the UAE. Bringing into reality a trailblazing vision laid out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the previously untapped potential of this key area is paving the way for a better future for residents and investors by unlocking a progressive approach to tomorrow.

Driving the development of Dubai South and rejuvenating the real estate market is the $35 billion terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. This terminal will enhance capacity to 260 million passengers and create the world’s largest airport, five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport on the other side of the city. Surrounding this extensive expansion, the Dubai South Freezone is becoming a cohesive economic environment supporting businesses and services in technology, events, hospitality, and pioneering new industries.

At the core of Dubai South's transformation lies a commitment to sustainability. Smart city and green technologies ensure the district aligns with the UAE's vision, creating enduring and dynamic eco-conscious communities that are in high demand.

Real estate proposals already announced for Dubai South include upscale residential projects by Damac, waterfront homes and luxury leisure facilities at Southbay Lagoon, a peaceful golf course community from Emaar, and the reinvention of Expo City as a fully integrated modern village.

End users and investors are moving quickly to take advantage of the low costs and future potential in Dubai South compared with central regions such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina. This phenomenon will only increase with the relocation of businesses and populations in line with the growth of Al Maktoum International Airport. In the last 6 months alone, Dubai South saw a 22.8% surge in rental yields with a valuation of 211.4 Million AED. Data projections anticipate the arrival of up to one million residents and over 500,000 new job opportunities, propelling further increases in the near to medium-term future.

Other benefits driving the investment value of this 145 square-kilometre integrated ecosystem include its status as a freezone with 100% foreign ownership, 100% corporate and personal tax exemption, an on-site visa and licensing authority, and infrastructure-ready plots.

Unique Properties, an award-winning real estate agency with 16 years of experience and over AED20 billion in sales, is at the forefront of this exciting development. Unique Properties has the expertise and relationships to connect clients with the most promising investment opportunities in Dubai South. Through personalized attention, solid support, and expert guidance, Unique Properties goes beyond finding the best deal for every client by dedicating itself to discovering properties with excellent rental potential and a high likelihood of future value increases. The company's objective is to provide the inside scoop for every client to make savvy decisions and grow their investments.

