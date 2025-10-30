Unique Group, global leaders in subsea technologies and engineering, has been awarded a prestigious multi-million-dollar contract by CCC Underwater Engineering. As part of the agreement, Unique Group will deliver two Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) for two Work Class ROV’s to be deployed on CCCUWE’s new flagship DPIII DSCV “Wadad Aletheia”, currently operating in the Arabian Gulf region.

The systems will be engineered and designed by Unique Group’s Subsea Innovation division in the UK and manufactured at Unique Group’s state-of-the-art facility in the UAE, ensuring the highest standards of quality and local capability. Delivery of the LARS is expected by Q1 2026.

The awarded solution is an Active Heave Compensated (AHC) LARS, featuring a fully electric winch control system and classed to DNV standards, enabling safe and reliable operations in complex offshore environments.

“We are proud to partner with CCC on this milestone project,” said Rakesh Bangera, Head of Sales, Unique Group. “This award demonstrates our ability to combine global engineering expertise with regional manufacturing strength, delivering advanced subsea systems that meet the most rigorous international standards.”

“We look forward to working with Unique Group on this important project,” said Tavis Letherby, ROV / Survey Manager, CCCUWE. “Our two companies share a long history of collaboration, and with Unique’s proven global track record in offshore and subsea innovation, combined with their strong regional manufacturing capability, they are a trusted partner to deliver these critical systems for our latest DPIII DSCV.”