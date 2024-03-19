Dubai-based property brokerage sets sights on a further 25% growth and doubling team size in 2024



Company ascends to top 5 real estate consultancies in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based real estate brokerage Union Square House (USH) achieved AED 4.5 billion in property sales in 2023. This marks a 25% increase from AED 3.6 billion recorded in 2022, solidifying USH's position as one of the top 5 real estate consultancies in Dubai.

In light of this achievement, the company sets ambitious targets for 2024, aiming for a further 25% growth while also doubling its team size to enhance its service offerings and cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & Managing Director of Union Square House, commented: "The real estate sector in Dubai is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by robust demand and favorable market conditions. As a key player in this thriving industry, Union Square House is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers, while capitalizing on the opportunities presented by Dubai's booming real estate market."

"We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and hard work, which has propelled us to new heights in the real estate sector," Gaurav added.

In recognition of USH's outstanding performance and contribution to the real estate landscape, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has recently honored the brokerage as its 'Number One Lifetime Partner'. This prestigious accolade acknowledges USH's exceptional sales achievements at Tilal Al Ghaf over the past four years since the project's inception.

Furthermore, USH has been consistently recognized for its excellence, receiving the esteemed "Top Real Estate Agency" award from Emaar Properties for 12 consecutive years, including the latest recognition in 2024.

In addition to the accolades from MAF and Emaar Properties, USH has also been honored with awards from RAK Properties and Nshama for its outstanding performance. This recognition further solidifies USH's reputation as a leading player in the Dubai real estate market.

USH's commitment to excellence is further underscored by its history of receiving awards from prominent real estate developers such as Dubai Properties, Meraas Properties, Nakheel, and DAMAC Properties, among others.

