Dubai, UAE: Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and corporations in the region, announced today that it has launched Balsam online platform to give policyholders access to value added services in a faster, easier, and more convenient manner.

Catering to customer's evolving and specific needs, Balsam online platform generates vouchers for incomparable benefits and services 24/7. Currently there are six programs, Vision, Check-up, Dental, Beauty, Wellness and Nutrition which were launched in collaboration with strategic partners across the UAE and are available to health insurance policyholders at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, Abdul Muttaleb Al Jaedi, Chief Executive Officer of Union Insurance Company, said: "The platform is in line with our digital transformation journey that aims to drive operational agility."

The new platform generates coupons for various services under the six programs: Balsam Vision for LASIK procedures, Glasses, Contact Lenses and all sight care needs, Balsam Checkup for Basic, Intermediate & advanced health checkup packages for members, Balsam Dental for routine cosmetics treatment such as teeth whitening, orthodontics and dental implants, Balsam Beauty which covers essential beauty needs such as Botox, fillers and laser hair removal, Balsam Wellness for mental health, physiotherapy, Covid screening & much more and Balsam Nutrition for convenient access to healthy diet plans, multivitamins, or supplements.

"We are pleased to be able to provide customers with an enhanced digital self-service experience by automating end-to-end coupon generation process," says Mahmoud Shalab, Head of Health Department, Union Insurance Company.

"Balsam Coupon underlines our commitment to leverage post-purchase engagement with our health insured members who are increasingly embracing digital channels," says Dr Abdul Wasay Mohammed, Manager of Health Claims, Union Insurance Company.

Previously, customers were required to contact Union to arrange for a booking for one of the services. Thanks to the new platform, the process is easier and available around the clock.

Detailed information on Balsam programs and new collaborations is available on the company's website. Customers simply need to register using their health insurance card number to learn more about the benefits and services as well as the new programs launched.