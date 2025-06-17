Union Coop remains deeply committed to supporting national industries and empowering local entrepreneurs and farmers, continuing its role as a strategic partner in realizing the wise leadership’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy

Dubai, UAE: The CEO of Union Coop, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi stated that the cooperative operates under a comprehensive plan to support local suppliers through operational, technical, and commercial facilitation. This includes exemptions from certain fees, simplified listing procedures, and discounts of up to 50% on display charges. Additionally, Union Coop provides logistical and marketing support within its outlets and organizes promotional events and field visits to local farms and factories, all of the efforts that help strengthen the relationship between producers and consumers.

Mr. Al Hashemi emphasized Union Coop’s commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative by highlighting high-quality local products, which have increasingly become the first choice for a growing segment of shoppers. He noted that Union Coop branches currently stock more than 6,000 local products across various categories, which enjoy rising demand due to their high quality and competitive prices, as well as consumers’ dedication to supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and local farmers.

He further noted that local products and national industries are now capable of competing with global counterparts, thanks to their adherence to high standards. Through its annual strategy, Union Coop launches impactful initiatives to empower farmers and local companies, including dedicated in-store display spaces and extensive promotional and marketing support aimed at boosting sales and raising consumer awareness of the importance of supporting local products as a cornerstone of the national economy.

With respect to expansion plans, Al Hashemi revealed that Union Coop currently operates 30 branches in Dubai, with plans to open more branches this year.

He added that this expansion will cover newly developing areas experiencing significant population growth, thereby enhancing the reach of national products to a wider consumer base and strengthening Union Coop’s role as a key contributor to the country’s food security strategy.