Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has launched seven promotional campaigns throughout February, offering discounts of up to 50% on 3,000 selected products across its branches and through its smart store. This initiative aims to delight shoppers and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices in line with the cooperative’s community-oriented initiatives.

Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Sr. Media Section Manager, Union Coop, highlighted that Union Coop continuously strives to enhance customer value, improve their shopping experience, and offer exceptional promotions as part of its ongoing strategies to achieve complete shopper satisfaction. The cooperative has set monthly and annual plans aligned with various seasons, ensuring that promotions cater to the community’s needs every month.

Mr. Al Hammadi further elaborated that February’s campaign is extensive and diverse, featuring significant discounts on winter products and preparations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, discounts will be applied to selected consumer, food, and non-food items to maximize benefits for all customers.

The February campaign includes discounts on a wide range of products, such as frozen foods, meats, poultry, barbecue essentials, selected vegetables and fruits, juices, water, dairy products, confectionery, spices, rice, cooking oil, perfumes, children’s toys, cosmetics, and many other essential consumer goods.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Union Coop has made all February promotions available through its smart store, ensuring convenience and accessibility for consumers. The online store features unique services and advantages designed to improve the overall shopping journey, providing customers with a seamless and rewarding retail experience.