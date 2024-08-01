Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, announced the launch of the cooperative’s annual 'Back to School' promotional campaign, coinciding with the start of the new academic season. The campaign features four distinct promotional offers, with discounts of up to 60% on hundreds of school supplies and products. This initiative is part of Union Coop's ongoing efforts to provide value-driven promotions to its customers throughout the year.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that Union Coop has created a valuable opportunity for consumers and shoppers of all categories to find all their back-to-school essentials at competitive and reduced prices across its branches in Dubai and through its E-commerce website and Smart app. The range includes stationery, electronics, and school bags.

In addition to the back-to-school promotions, Union Coop will also continue its weekly and monthly offers. These will feature discounts of up to 60% on selected food and non-food products, including fresh and staple foods, snacks, and beverages, providing an exceptional shopping experience for all families.

He emphasized that this year's back-to-school campaign focuses on delivering the best value, price, and quality for the featured products. The campaign includes hundreds of items, providing families with the opportunity to secure all necessary school supplies at discounted prices. This aligns with Union Coop's annual goals, reflecting its commitment to enhancing and developing the customer shopping experience across its branches in various locations in Dubai and launching community initiatives to satisfy consumer needs.

Dr. Al Bastaki also noted that the products selected for this year's back-to-school campaign have been carefully chosen to offer exceptional value. They include innovative items that meet the needs of educational processes, aiming to elevate the quality of school supplies available to consumers, particularly students, teachers, and schools.