Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has officially inaugurated its latest project, ‘Al Khawaneej Mall’, located in Al Khawaneej 2, Dubai. Spread over approx. 70,000 sq. ft., the new mall features a hypermarket, a diverse range of retail and service outlets, and ample outdoor parking spaces. This opening marks a strategic step in the cooperative’s ongoing expansion plan to serve key residential areas and vital locations across the emirate. The mall is designed to serve as a vibrant, accessible commercial and social space that meets the everyday needs of Dubai’s growing residential communities.

Comfortable Architecture

Al Khawaneej Mall features contemporary architectural design that emphasizes comfort, natural flow, and user-centric functionality. The layout incorporates open circulation paths, natural lighting elements, and minimalist aesthetics, enhancing both shopper convenience and visual appeal.

State-of-the-art

At its core is a state-of-the-art hypermarket that anchors the development, complemented by a well-curated mix of retail outlets, service centers, a children’s nursery, and an ENOC service station. Ample outdoor parking facilities ensure a seamless visitor experience from arrival to departure.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman and Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop and Mr. Thilal Bin Quraish Alfalasi, Support Sector CEO Assistant, alongside dignitaries, employees, suppliers, strategic partners, and shoppers.

Speaking at the event, Union Coop’s CEO Mr. Al Hashemi stated: “The project is much more than just a shopping center or a mall, but a thoughtfully designed social-retail space, which seeks to offer exceptional customer experience that aligns with state-of-art Dubai standard. The architectural style is flexible, family-centric and people-friendly.”

Visitors can explore a diverse selection of brands, restaurants, cafés, a currency exchange, and a bank, all under one roof, thereby making Al Khawaneej Mall a comprehensive destination for shopping, dining, and daily services.

Developed on commercial land in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE), the project underscores a strong synergy between cooperative and government sectors to elevate community living standards in the emirate.