Dubai, UAE: Retail Pioneer, ‘Union Coop’ announced the successful completion of training for 86 students as part of an initiative implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. The three-month professional and practical training program aimed to enhance the skills of Emirati youth and equip them with the hands-on experience required to enter the job market. The program also provided trainees with opportunities to gain expertise in various fields, including business management, marketing, customer service, technology, and other related disciplines.

The Human Resources and Emiratization Department at Union Coop celebrated the students by awarding them certificates of appreciation in recognition of their efforts during the training period. The officials overseeing the training commended the students for their dedication, commitment, and hard work, emphasizing the importance of continuing programs that enhance youth skills and support them in building successful careers.

Ms. Shamma Saif Almemari, Chief Human Resource Officer, Union Coop, stated that the cooperative strongly believes in the importance of investing in human resources and empowering youth in society. She explained that the training program is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for the job market, contributing to increased productivity and the development of innovative professional solutions.

She added, "We are proud to have completed the training of this exceptional group of young students. We reaffirm our commitment to offering more programs that support youth and help them build their professional careers." She further noted that the program seeks to attract talented individuals and prepare them for potential future employment at Union Coop.

Furthermore, she highlighted Union Coop's belief that youth are a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development in society. The cooperative is dedicated to providing an interactive and advanced training environment that helps develop technical and practical skills, thereby enhancing the trainees' future career opportunities.

Ms. Shamma emphasized that Union Coop collaborates continuously with relevant authorities to offer appropriate practical and professional training for Emirati students. She reiterated Union Coop's dedication to preparing and training national talent, enhancing their competitiveness in the job market, and launching pioneering initiatives in training and Emiratization. This commitment reflects the cooperative's national responsibility toward society and its citizens.