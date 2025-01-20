Dubai, UAE: Union Coop announced significant achievements in increasing the availability of Emirati products and promotional campaigns in 2024. This revelation highlights its commitment to boosting the national economy and offering the best shopping options to all community segments, consumers, and stakeholders.

Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Media Section Manager, Union Coop, stated that the cooperative continues to provide several locally-produced Emirati goods across its branches in Dubai. This variety aligns with Union Coop’s strategy to strengthen partnerships with suppliers and offer high-quality products that promote local consumption.

He emphasized that Union Coop has prioritized supporting local Emirati products in its strategies and plans. To this end, 50 strategic agreements have been signed with suppliers to increase sales volumes, reflecting the cooperative's strong belief in bolstering the national economy and supporting the local sector.

Mr. Al Hammadi highlighted the cooperative’s remarkable promotional success in 2024, launching 86 campaigns. These included 36 happy deals promotional offers and 50 weekend-specific campaigns, with discounts up to 65%. These initiatives aimed to meet shoppers’ needs by offering competitive prices, significant discounts, and high-quality products, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

He added that Union Coop will continue providing diverse offers in 2025, tailored to seasonal demands, holidays, and national celebrations. The focus remains on delivering an exceptional shopping experience for its customers, along with various initiatives that support sustainability and innovation across all its operations.