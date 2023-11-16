Dubai, UAE: In a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality and competitively priced fresh food, Union Coop has announced the supply of 30 million tons of local and imported vegetables and fruits since the start of 2023. The cooperative, with its established and approved terms and procedures, continues to uphold its mission of meeting the diverse needs of consumers.

Engaging with 35 companies and 45 farms for the supply of vegetables and fruits, Union Coop underscores its dedication to sustainable practices. Notably, the cooperative emphasizes the multifaceted role of its organic farms, transcending commercial interests to serve as educational hubs. These farms, focal points for various segments of society, particularly school students, advocate for modern and healthy farming methods, as well as water conservation. Producing 18 to 20 varieties of leafy vegetables, they contribute to covering 30% of the cooperative's branch consumption.

Union Coop places a premium on the authenticity and quality of its products. Fifty varieties of organic vegetables, sourced locally and internationally, hold official certification from the Standards and Specifications Authority. This unwavering commitment spans decades, with continuous support for Emirati farmers, facilitated by substantial incentives to promote sustainable agriculture and bolster the nation's food security.

Ensuring a delightful shopping experience for consumers remains a top priority for Union Coop. Recent initiatives include the strategic rearrangement of vegetable and fruit sections in key branches, including Jumeirah, Al Twar, and Al Rashidiya. This restructuring aligns with sales volume and demand, optimizing available spaces in each branch.

Union Coop's collaboration extends beyond suppliers to encompass local companies and specialized exhibitions. This proactive approach seeks new sources for global products, fostering diversification. The cooperative's ongoing partnership with Emirati farmers, engaged in longer production periods throughout the year, demonstrates a commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Compliance with health standards and food regulations is non-negotiable for Union Coop. Regular visits to supplier companies and local farms, totaling 35 official visits this year, underscore the cooperative's diligence. These inspections ensure adherence to legislative and regulatory requirements in storage, packaging, and transportation, reinforcing Union Coop's dedication to quality assurance.